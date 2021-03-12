Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 4-10

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 4-10. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
March 4
Michael Eugene Rowton, 41, of China Grove, failure to appear, $7,500 bond, Rowan County law enforcement.
Ricky Dale Hall, 46, of Dobson, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
James Carlton Aistrop, 46, of Darlington, South Carolina, attempt and conspiracy; penalties, $40,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Keita Kalimba Ford, 38, of Charlotte, two counts of failure to appear, no bond on one charge and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lissa Cheri Whitaker, 36, of Alpine Circle, Statesville, conspiracy to sell narcotics, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, $54,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kandice Shaye Scarfone, 21, of Lackey Street, Statesville, fugitive, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
James Andrew Workman, 38, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, DWI, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
March 5
Amanda Christine Wolowitz, 26, of Charlotte, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and conspiracy to sell narcotics, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ava Mata Carbajal, 24, of Deep Water Road, Statesville, conspiracy to sell narcotics, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 28, of Deep Water Road, Statesville, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, two counts each of bond surrender and conspiracy to sell narcotics and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $260,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
Webb Massey King, 44, of Taylorsville, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $225,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Leigh Lippard, 41, of South Center Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tileatha Rae Lynn, 50, of Union Grove Road, Harmony, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Evan Joseph Franco, 28, of Wilson Lake Road, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Odell Early Hutchins, 65, of Greylin Loop, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 6
James Glenn Knotts, 30, of Harmony Drive, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brian Patrick O’Reilly, 21, homeless, sell or deliver Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Michael Colborne, 24, of Barriere Circle, Statesville, indecent liberties with children, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Rae Weber, 37, of Harmony Highway, Harmony, four counts of trafficking heroin, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Scott Ponce, 22, of Mindon Place, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Rusty Cole Caywood, 38, of Lundy Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daiquan Russel Goldman, 28, of Alexander Street, Mooresville, two counts of sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property and one count each of sell or deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joann Fesperman Weber, 61, of Wheatland Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office; also arrested March 7, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 7
Terry Lee Thompson, 25, of Raeford, larceny, $3,000 bond, no agency listed.
Unrai Keoseng, 39, of Macon, Georgia, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Janeal Maxine Terrell, 43, of Marietta, Georgia, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Allen Cook, 41, of Alma Drive, Statesville, parole violation and possession of methamphetamine, no bond on the parole violation and $5,000 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Luis Enrique Rodriguez, 41, of Hickory, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
March 8
Michael Derek Hopkins, 31, of Steep Lane, Statesville, manufacture MDPV, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Maria Leigh Taylor, 25, Woodleaf, larceny and possession of a controlled substance on the premises of penal institution/local jail, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Bret Harrison, 28, of Mocksville, larceny and possession of a controlled substance on the premises of penal institution/local jail, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Phillip Ervin Smith, 45, of Gastonia, possession of Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Tyshawn Jeromm Winston, 38, of Stockton Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Joshua Shane Ireland, 34, of Irelands Pond Lane, Union Grove, two counts of probation violation and one count of stalking, $70,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sandro Rivera, 41, of Roanoke, Virginia, three counts each of obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dillan Michael Moody, 28, of Happy Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Monique Rene Chapin, 50, of South Sycamore Street, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Emmitt Steven Loges, 33, of Lenoir, two counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter and one count each of larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, true bill, resist/delay a public officer and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 9
Nicole Katherine Bailey, 23, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Shawn Paul Beaver, 39, of Overcash Road, Troutman, failure to register as a sex offender, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robbie Dale Sigmon, 50, of Island Ford Road, Statesville, hit-and-run causing injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Marcus Nathaniel Mack, 33, of Fifth Street, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
March 10
Myca Danielle Scaglione, 25, of Diamond Drive, Mooresville, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Daniel Dejesus Escobar, 25, of Swannanoa, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Gregory Allen Daniels, 51, of Taylorsville, failure to appear, $10,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Darrell Garvin, 31, of Simonton Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Xavier Shalif Crossley, 25, of Charlotte, larceny of a motor vehicle, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Verlie Eugene Deal, 62, of Claremont, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Jameson Kovalchik, 38, of Elysian Drive, Mooresville, possession of heroin, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Treshina Monique Everett, 36, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ashley Elizabeth Craven, 31, of Oak Haven Drive, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.