Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 4-10

James Andrew Workman, 38, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, DWI, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.

March 5

Amanda Christine Wolowitz, 26, of Charlotte, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and conspiracy to sell narcotics, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ava Mata Carbajal, 24, of Deep Water Road, Statesville, conspiracy to sell narcotics, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 28, of Deep Water Road, Statesville, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, two counts each of bond surrender and conspiracy to sell narcotics and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $260,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.