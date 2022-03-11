Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
March 3
Chance Landon Choate, 18, Brumley Road, Mooresville, possession of a stolen firearm, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Allante Demille Jennings, 26, of Sharpe Street, Mooresville, possession of a controlled substance on the premises of penal institution/local jail and DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Terry Ray Morgan, 50, of Salisbury, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joel Bradley, 55, of Brevard Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule III, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Harley Greene, 32, of Estate Drive, Statesville, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and obtaining property by false pretense, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 4
Willie James Johnson Sr., 53, of Douglas Street, Statesville, three counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deandrio Maurice Sanders, 26, of Roanoke, Virginia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Ray Lowman, 36, of Lundy Road, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and larceny of a firearm, $101,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Lynn Beacham, 28, of West Stewart Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
March 5
Travis Dean Josey, 23, of Sandra Drive, Statesville, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule V and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher David Quattlebaum, 29, of Logan Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charlena Christine Readling, 38, of Old Murdock Road, Troutman, possession of a stolen firearm, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Courtney Jermaine Mayfield, 45, of Old Murdock Road, Troutman, possession of a stolen firearm, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marla Jean McDaniel, 48, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, possess methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christopher Brandon Gay, 36, of Stanley, failure to register as a sex offender, $50,000 bond, Stanly County law enforcement.
March 6
Kandice Shaye Scarfone, 22, of Dogwood Estates Circle, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Juwan Reid, 29, of Huntersville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $9,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ginger Delores Miller, 56, of Huntersville, three counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and sell or deliver Schedule I and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III and sell or deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlos Jose Ortiz Jr., 20, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, discharging a firearm into occupied property, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Charles Hugh Atkins, 48, of Carolwoods Drive, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tykilius Whisonant, 26, Salisbury, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Renisha Shonte Howard, 40, of Charlotte, failure to appear and probation violation, $110,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
D’monte Nmarquez Wright, 21, of Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Leslie Jane Skipper, 46, of Jody Lane, Stony Point, possess methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chad Michael Lawson, 37, of Brigadoon Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 7
Nora Mize Hill-Phelps, 41, of Corry Drive, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Ellsworth Lewis, 45, of Hickory Highway, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Wesley Shafer, 41, of West Avenue West, Troutman, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Megan Chapman, 28, of Charlotte, possess stolen motor vehicle, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tyler Keith Strawn, 27, of Charlotte, possess stolen motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
March 8
John Autice Fells, 39, of East Morrison Creek Road, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katie Danielle Buckner, 31, of Claremont, conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny of motor vehicle parts, $10,000 bond, law enforcement agency not listed.
Amber Lynn Kenyon, 36, of Raefield Drive, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ramon Dajuan Galarza, 18, of Kannapolis, two counts of failure to appear, $118,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katleen Renea Howell, 32, of Morrison Creek Road, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, manufacture MDPV, possession of cocaine and possession of controlled substance on the grounds of penal institution/local jail, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Randolph Howey, 44, of Karlstad Lane, Mooresville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Davita Tereva Patterson, 35, of Laramie Court, Troutman, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Michael Youst, 45, of Denver, possession of Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April Lynn Humphries, 42, of Taylorsville, five counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance and one count each of possess methamphetamine, possess with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $1.5 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aleah Monique Mitchell, 21, of Jasmine Circle, Troutman, larceny by servants and other employees and possession of Schedule II, $6,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
March 9
Timothy Michael Blake Welborn, 37, of South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cory Elijah Moretz, 34, of Circle Loop, Stony Point, failure to appear, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Daniel Wells, 39, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $105,000 bond, Mecklenburg County law enforcement.
John Aaron Travis, 23, of Overcash Road, Troutman, possess methamphetamine, sell or deliver Schedule VI and possession of marijuana, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.