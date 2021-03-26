Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 18-24

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 18-24. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
March 18
Damon Jaquan Gresham, 27, of Concord, larceny of a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Chamod Clagon, 22, of Greenville, larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle, $40,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Destiny Monae Morgan, 21, of Raleigh, aiding and abetting larceny, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Cody Ridenhour, 50, of Crews Lane, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Wiley Nathaniel Stokes, 34, of Winchester Road, Troutman, obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Takoda Hunter Yates, 23, of Mayflower Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tylor Scott Perry, 24, of Medical Park Road, Mooresville, DWI $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 19
Rhukia Siobhan Ramsey, 38, of Cascade Street, Mooresville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Emily Fox Jones, 28, of Taylorsville, possession of methamphetamine, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shannon Nychole Kiger, 34, of Galax, Virginia, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Rodney Moran Jr., 28, of Taylorsville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, probation violation and possession of Schedule II, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Christopher Dominik Wilson, 21, of McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, failure to appear, $36,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael Troy Uptain, 26, of East Ridge Lane, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution/local jail, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Forrest Riner, 36, of Gastonia, failure to appear, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lindsay Ellen Swentor, 32, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 20
Terry Lee Jones, 53, of Sharon Ridge Lane, Statesville, four counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Glenn Eric May, 61, of Charlotte, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fugitive from justice, no bond on the fugitive charge and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, Mooresville Police Department.
Ian Paul Charbonneau, 32, of West McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Isaac Elijah James, 25, of Rickert Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Delores Ladean Finch, 64, of Conover, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 21
David William Bates Jr., 37, of Longview Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Shane Coley, 43, of Spring Oaks Drive, Troutman, two counts of breaking and/or entering and one count each of attempted breaking or entering a building and larceny, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office; also arrested March 23, breaking and/or entering, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marissa Nicole Smith, 20, of East Bell Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Allison Page Burns, 39, of Yadkinville, two counts of possession of Schedule I and one count each of possession of Schedule II and possession of methamphetamine, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sammy Wade Colbert, 43, of Trivette Road, Harmony, bond surrender, $9,999 bond, bail bonding agency.
Steven Robert Emanuel Medica, 26, of Talbert Road, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Damon Isaiah Miller, 19, of Heartwood Lane, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eric Harden Cales, 40, of Maxamy Lane, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
March 22
Shelby Steven Adams, 27, of Hiddenite, possession of Schedule I, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and manufacture/possess weapon of mass destruction, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Deaireus Deate Sims, 27, of Charlotte, parole violation, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and alter/destroy/steal evidence of criminal conduct, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charges, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Mooresville Police Department.
Keonta N’ake Chambers, 43, of Younger Avenue, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $40,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jordan Michael D’Alessandri, 18, of Hoover Road, Troutman, breaking and/or entering and larceny of a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Kevin Anthony Hewitt, 19, of Oak Street, Mooresville, common law robbery, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amanda Jean Redmon, 26, of Dallas, two counts of abduction of children, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Adam Joseph Smart, 41, of Cleveland, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chakeena Yvette Sharpe, 39, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, larceny after break/enter, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 23
Cassie Nickole Johnson, 29, of Hiddenite, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amous Hagwood, 37, of Jocelyn Lane, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Abel Mendez Perez, 37, of River Hill Road, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 24
Samuel Daprice Saddler, 24, of Kimmon Road, Harmony, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, break or enter a motor vehicle and financial transaction card takes/obtains, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Emily Nicole Gauldin, 28, of Mandy Beth Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Laurie Thompson Lyons, 43, of Hollingswood Drive, Statesville, conspiracy, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Skyler Patrick Haneline, 24, of Haystack Lane, Olin, conspiracy, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lewis Leslie Lyons, 45, of Hollingswood Drive, Statesville, conspiracy, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Jordan Lippard, 29, of Beulah Road, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.