Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 18-24

Marissa Nicole Smith, 20, of East Bell Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Allison Page Burns, 39, of Yadkinville, two counts of possession of Schedule I and one count each of possession of Schedule II and possession of methamphetamine, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sammy Wade Colbert, 43, of Trivette Road, Harmony, bond surrender, $9,999 bond, bail bonding agency.

Steven Robert Emanuel Medica, 26, of Talbert Road, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Damon Isaiah Miller, 19, of Heartwood Lane, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Harden Cales, 40, of Maxamy Lane, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.

March 22

Shelby Steven Adams, 27, of Hiddenite, possession of Schedule I, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and manufacture/possess weapon of mass destruction, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.