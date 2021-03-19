Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 11-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 11-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
March 11
Jeremy Richard Tapia, 30, of Tonawanda, New York, possession of cocaine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Lamar Whiteside, 33, of Tonawanda, New York, two counts each of trafficking in drugs and possession of Schedule I and one count each of possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail and possession of marijuana, $165,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rico Maurice Polk, 28, of Trailway Drive, Statesville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Leigh Elliott, 30, of Alexander Street, Mooresville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kiontae Jashaun Glaspy, 24, of Lee Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kevin Michael Remele, 31, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and one count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Benjamin Lee Morgan, 30, of Battle Creek, Michigan, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tristen Ward Endaya, 27, of Pink Orchard Oak, Mooresville, bond surrender, $20,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Alexander Dane Wiseheart, 29, of China Grove, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cyrus Keith Wooten, 36, of South Center Street, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Somphou Sayasaeng, 32, of Morganton, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 12
Kody Michael Milburn, 22, of Lucas Lane, Cleveland, possession of a stolen firearm, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerome Millsaps, 29, of Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon, $20,000 bond, Alcohol Law Enforcement; also arrested on March 17, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Gabriel Steven Loggins, 21, of Sloans Mill Road, Olin, two counts of assault on an officer discharging official duty inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Lorenzo Wright, 46, of Rita Avenue, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 13
Jeremy Carl Lackey, 35, of Deerfield Lane, Statesville, attempted first-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Emilio Rodriquez-Cruz, 40, of North Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brian Patrick West Jr., 30, of Springbranch Lane, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Heather Nicole Chiodo, 32, of JD Lane, Cleveland, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and attempt and conspiracy: penalties and one count each of manufacture of MDPV, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking heroin, $210,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cheryl Martin Chiodio, 52, of East Wilson Avenue, Mooresville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and attempt and conspiracy: penalties and one count of sell or deliver Schedule IV, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mondre Rashad Simpson, 30, of Greenland Drive, Statesville, trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture of MDPV, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Lee Ball, 33, of Baker Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
George Bernard Heir Stevenson, 68, of Clay Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Reggie Lamont Brown Jr., 31, of Old Salisbury Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Rafael Sanchez Gomez, 36, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 14
Brandon Malik Massey, 24, of Jocelyn Lane, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Luis Felipe Sanchez-Arteta, 24, of Huntersville, true bill, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Scottie Lane Baxter, 39, of Culp Street, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I, $12,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Neyber S. Ortiz, 26, of Eighth Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sadarius White, 29, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aracelis Sierra, 39, of Irmo, South Carolina, driving while impaired, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 15
Hasheem Otis James, 24, of Concord, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Johnny Lee Wilkie, 50, Zirconia, failure to appear, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Derrick Rashad Howell, 28, of South Broad Street, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II and possession of a controlled substance on the premises of penal institution/local jail, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Edwin Adrian Quintanilla, 24, of Coretta Avenue, Statesville, failure to appear, $105,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacoby Gene Hodge, 35, of Pine Street, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
March 16
Kasey Allen Randol, 30, of Peridot Drive, Statesville, possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dale Allen Fredricks, 66, of Kannapolis, DWI and speeding to elude arrest, $4,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Derrick Andrew Williams, 37, of Jeremy Lane, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Paul Edward Jackson, 56, of Fifth Street, Statesville, probation violation, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Soren Lee Pittman-Gage, 28, of Greythorn Drive, Statesville, five counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of larceny, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michele Abbott Guzman, 41, of Cornelius, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Delilah Mae Barnette, 33, of Liberty Hill Road, Stony Point, habitual larceny, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Michael Edward Canning, 30, of Moreland Drive, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
March 17
Tony Karl Brown, 65, of Plaza Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
David Austin Painter, 26, of Tabor Road, Harmony, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Desiree Hatchcock, 34, of Rayon Street, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Keith Eugene Lackey Jr., 24, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Maury Correctional Institution.
Conner Shane Stillson, 24, of East Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, failure to appear and speeding to elude arrest, $116,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.