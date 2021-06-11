Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

June 3

Karma Margarita Ramirez, 27, of Picwyck Drive, Mooresville, assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel and assault inflicting serious injury on law enforcement officer, probation, etc., $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Deminica Lucille Callender, 46, of Shiloh Road, Statesville, three counts of trafficking in heroin, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Fengming Li, 61, of Atlanta, Georgia, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and conspiracy to sell narcotics, $400,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.