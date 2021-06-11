Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
June 3
Karma Margarita Ramirez, 27, of Picwyck Drive, Mooresville, assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel and assault inflicting serious injury on law enforcement officer, probation, etc., $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Deminica Lucille Callender, 46, of Shiloh Road, Statesville, three counts of trafficking in heroin, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Fengming Li, 61, of Atlanta, Georgia, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and conspiracy to sell narcotics, $400,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Xue Quan Lu, 55, of Louisville, Georgia, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI and conspiracy to sell narcotics, $400,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Markeith Kane Phifer, 26, of Nahcotta Drive, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Cody Lee Sigmon-Lewallen, 33, of Hickory, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
June 4
Devante Michael Grier, 26, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule II, fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and DWI, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
John Anthony Mazzullo, 51, of Woodwinds Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $7,500 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Nicholas Kelly Conn, 36, of Winecroft Road, Troutman, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Derek Kane Smith, 32, of Fieldstone Circle, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count of possession of methamphetamine, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Trevor Dillon, 24, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, possession of heroin, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristyn Nicole Rapp, 30, homeless, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Nathan Lee Long, 27, homeless, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
June 5
Paul Hillery Aubuchon, 38, of Connelly Springs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronnie William McCurdy Jr., 28, of Taylorsville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Scottie Lane Baxter, 39, of Culp Street, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $4,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
William Cody Blevins, 25, of Old Concord Church Road, Stony Point, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lisa Jo Brown, 45, of Markham Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Donald John Huehn, 44, of Litewood Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 6
Angela Lynn Stinson, 33, Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Vladimir Tornez Rodriguez, 28, of Cornelius, DWI, $1,400 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Caleb Michael Willis, 22, of Powers Farm Road, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 7
Dylan Addison Kennedy, 26, of Clemmons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Clinton Eugene Evans, 36, of Catawba, assault on a law enforcement officer, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Edward Lee Walkup, 46, of South Patterson Street, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $60,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Rhonda Gail Nance Sanchez, 47, of Douglas Street, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Bryon Ross Sears, 42, of Alexander, breaking and/or entering, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew William Gray, 27, of West Front Street, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ricardo Amaro Marquez, 28, of Cinebar Road, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 8
Charod Terron Terry, 32, of Lark Glenn Drive, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Dalton Keith Marlow, 30, Bessemer City, parole violation, no bond, Gaston County law enforcement.
Jeremy Lynn Ingram, 36, Zebulon, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Travis Dean Evans, 42, Bessemer City, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, possession of burglary tools and possessing stolen goods, $300,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Julia Marie Flowers, 32, of Catawba, possessing stolen goods and possession of Schedule II, $3,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nicole Helen Jackson, 34, of Gold Street, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession of heroin, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sheila Antoinette Keaton, 52, of Knox Avenue, Statesville, DWI-habitual impaired driving, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
June 9
Donta Jerrod Saunders, 37, of Spencer Avenue, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I, $6,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Kambreia Jaquae Morrison, 28, of Blackwelder Road, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brionna Lee Propst, 23, of Village Point Drive, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathaniel Beauford Turner, 23, of Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
James Scott Owensby, 50, of Hunt Street, Statesville, stalking, $40,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Candace Lee Knight, 32, of Edwina Lane, Statesville, larceny from a merchant, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Samuel Franklin Holcombe, 27, of Edwina Lane, Statesville, three counts of bond surrender and one count of larceny, $12,500 bond, Statesville Police Department and bail bonding agency.
William Alexzander Sherrod, 24, of Connelly Springs, two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Shyheim Khalil Summers, 21, of Long Island Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bufford Thomas Watson, 54, of Moravian Falls, two counts of assault inflicting serious injury to a law enforcement officer, probation, etc. and one count of malicious conduct by a prisoner, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Randall Martin Roten, 41, homeless, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tavis Da’shawn Dulin, 23, of 11th Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Garland Edward Hartsoe II, 48, of Salibsury, two counts each of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of Schedule I, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael Cammeron Williams, 49, of Pilch Road, Troutman, DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.