Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 24-30

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 24-20. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
June 24
Cody Wyatt Barker Shepherd, 32, of Ericson Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Louis Warren Bryant, 48, of Charlotte, manufacture MDPV and possession of marijuana, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Angela Dawn Dishman, 48, of East Broad Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cameron Lakie Wheeler, 25, of 11th Street, Statesville, true bill, $5,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Everette Leach III, 37, of Lansing Circle, Mooresville, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $2,500, Mooresville Police Department.
Joshua Ryan Rice, 35, of West Moore Avenue, Mooresville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, habitual misdemeanor assault, probation violation, failure to appear and bond surrender, $140,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
Michael Dean Walker, 34, of Elkin, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher C.B. Eubanks, 34, of McLaughlin Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,000, Statesville Police Department.
June 25
Christopher Oneil Rankin Jr., 32, of Mount Ulla, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Erin Dreshon Vanderburg, 26, of North Bost Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hunter Gaither Jr., 58, of Tabor Road, Olin, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Saquanna Mariah Kincannon, 34, of Winona Street, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jiceri Saquan Tucker, 24, of Titanium Drive, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Keith Lamar Williams, 43, of Village View Drive, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny by servants/other employees and embezzlement property received by virtue of office/employment, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
June 26
Davon Adrien Holdsclaw, 40, of Hugo Lane, Statesville, assault on an officer discharging official duty and inflicting serious injury and DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
David Keith Marlowe, 42, of Cline Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Russell Ferreri, 26, of Hill Terrace Road, Statesville, interfering with electronic monitoring device, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Randy Renard Griffin, 39, of Emerson Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 27
Donny Julius Wilder, 42, of Stockton Street, Statesville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ricky Antoine Sharpe, 35, of West Pine Circle, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 28
Claudia Rowan Foley, 20, of Elba Drive, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon on emergency personnel, $9,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Leonard Roy Dean Holland, 48, of Mocksville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ismael Jarquin Cortes, 35, of Charlotte, possession of cocaine and failure to appear, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Timothy Cale Kyles, 34, of Perry Road, Troutman, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Ernest Antonio Chambers, 47, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, two counts of bond surrender, $85,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael David Cottrell Jr., 30, of Montgomery, Alabama, two counts of trafficking in MDMA and one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Ryan Perry, 35, of Windbrook Drive, Troutman, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Jordan Lippard, 29, of Beulah Road, Statesville, DWI, $7,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 29
Charod Terron Terry, 32, of Lark Glen Drive, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 on the remaining charge, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Devyion Mylique Patterson, 18, of Brevard Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, probation violation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Aaron Dequan Whittmore, 20, of Rita Avenue, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Cody Michael Faircloth, 27, of Taylorsville, second-degree forcible sex offense, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Junior Leigh Jarvis, 31, of Original Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,200 bond, Alexander County law enforcement.
Timothy Ryan Chapman, 29, of Titanium Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Landon Lee Meadows, 22, homeless, four counts each of larceny after break/enter and one count of breaking and /or entering, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Wayne Easterling, 31, of Briarcliff Drive, Troutman, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $130,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eric Joseph Bone, 20, of Karlyn Court, Mooresville, two counts each of sell or deliver Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Germaine Marquis Barber, 30, of Southside Avenue, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Craig Charles Krivda, 66, of Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 30
Jeremy Carl Lackey, 36, of Deerfield Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Travis Al Jeron Cousar, 39, of Catawba, South Carolina, 70 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, 18 counts of financial transaction card takes/obtains, 16 counts of larceny of a firearm and one count each of failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, attempted first degree burglary, larceny and larceny of motor vehicle parts, $175,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael John Bertolo, 26, of Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, four counts of probation violation, $40,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Frank Robert Schwantes III, 26, of Midway Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Odell Plyler, 22, of Brawley School Road, Mooresville, larceny, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Orville James Shepherd, 32, of Maiden, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Ryan Marie Russell, 30, of Cornelius, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.