Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
June 17
Deion Rashad Lloyd, 25, of East McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, discharging a firearm into occupied property, statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, first-degree sexual exploitation/use/employ minor and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $250,000, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marcell James Robin, 22, of Lansing Circle, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Mark Paul Sanchez, 44, of Muellers Circle, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Fernando Beltran, 45, of Foursquare Road, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 18
Dwight Mitchell Ijames, 56, of Brevard Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dwight Wilson Jr., 32, of Shelby, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kisha Dawn Terry, 41, of South Elm Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin William Clark, 41, of Lippard Springs Circle, Statesville, failure to appear, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Earl Clifford Killian III, 32, of Beracah Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Scott Owensby, 50, of Hunt Street, Statesville, stalking, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
James Kevin Easterling, 29, of Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Justin Martin White, 34, of Field and Stream Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
June 19
Quintara Amani Carr, 24, of Salisbury, uttering forged instrument and possessing stolen goods, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Russell Javon Linney, 31, of Winston-Salem, possession of Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jiceri Saquan Tucker, 24, of Titanium Drive, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Robert Adam Barnes, 40, of Pine Ridge Road, Mooresville, possession of stolen motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jarmarquis Deangelo Pierce, 35, of Lark Glen Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Howard Kelvin Wooten, 57, of Tabor Road, Olin, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
William Powers Purdy, 19, of Plantation Point Loop, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 20
Joseph Payton Gallimore, 37, of Dogwood Estate Circle, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stacey Lynn Edwards, 61, of Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, DWI, $1,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Heather Sherrill Canipe, 49, of Huntersville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 21
Sydney Reese Huntley, 20, of Waterlynn Ridge Road, Mooresville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Michael Redfear Jr., 52, of Kodak Drive, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ivy Lynn Stroud, 41, of Mason Dixon Lane, Statesville, two counts of failure to appear and one count of possession of methamphetamine, $95,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Guilherme Nascimento, 37, of Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 22
Richard Eugene Wingate Jr., 41, of East Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, failure to appear, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Joshua Talbert, 41, of Catawba, two counts of assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer, probation, etc., $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Felito McKinzie Gray, 53, of West Front Street, Statesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Anthony Abraham Lopez, 30, of Locust Street, Mooresville, failure to appear, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Solomon Marquel McCall, 26, of Salisbury, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Deaireus Deate Sims, 27, of Charlotte, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, possession of cocaine and alter/destroy/steal evidence of criminal conduct, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Edgar Quillen, 41, of Burlington, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tyler Kencey Lilly, 26, of Greensboro, two counts of larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Cindy Marie Martin, 39, of Shortridge Lane, Mooresville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Melinda Renae Reinhardt, 45, of Conover, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Stanley Lamont Hill, 43, of West Raleigh Avenue, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear, Statesville Police Department.
June 23
Jaquan Terrele Brown, 18, of Mint Hill, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lee Earnest Williams, 38, of Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, failure to register as a sex offender, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rickey Lee Lambert, 37, of Old Mountain Road, Statesville, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and one count of probation violation, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rex Leroy Locke, 41, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, larceny and possession of cocaine, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Marla Jean Lytle, 47, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, larceny, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Gregory Scott Newsome, 44, homeless, obtaining property by false pretense, $4,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Angela Davida Durham Bardwell, 34, of Holland Drive, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.