Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

June 10

Christine Mary Ledesma, 50, of Lake Forest, California, identity theft, possession of stolen motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jill Marie Rumbough, 42, of Hendersonville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Rasheeda Suwon Griffin, 29, of Brevard Street, Statesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count each breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and larceny of a firearm, $10,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ernest Jerome Robinson, 42, of Eaves Lane, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.