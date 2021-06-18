Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
June 10
Christine Mary Ledesma, 50, of Lake Forest, California, identity theft, possession of stolen motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jill Marie Rumbough, 42, of Hendersonville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rasheeda Suwon Griffin, 29, of Brevard Street, Statesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count each breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and larceny of a firearm, $10,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ernest Jerome Robinson, 42, of Eaves Lane, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lee Earnest Williams, 38, of Sharon School Road, Statesville, failure to register as a sex offender and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Ricky Nelson Gibbs, 62, of North Lackey Street, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and sell or deliver Schedule IV, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tyler Vincent Day, 24, of Sparta Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 11
Marcie Marie Klinger, 45, of West Front Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession of heroin, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelley Lamont Allison Jr., 29, of Cline Street, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Edward Trumble, 39, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, true bill, $1 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kimberly Dawn Wise Hatcher, 54, of Conover, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dan Ali Michelich, 29, of Jennymarie Road, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
June 12
Richard Adrian Moody, 50, of Happy Lane, Statesville, three counts each of breaking and/or entering and attempt to break or enter, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April Yvonne Muncy, 51, of Stanley, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Trent Eugene Fenner, 35, of Sherrills Ford, possession of heroin, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Norman Travis Ashley, 59, of Hamptonville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dwayne Edward Stanley, 48, of Pink Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Daniel Tylor Ferree, 26, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 13
Rashad Jamal Booe, 24, South Greenbriar Road, Statesville, larceny, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Mark Anthony (Jay) Hatcher, 32, of East Broad Street, Statesville, possession of stolen motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle, $12,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jesse Michael Waterson, 39, of Lincolnton, two counts of failure to appear, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Montreall Shakeilo Barber, 30, of Concord, possession of cocaine, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Travis Darnell Daniels Jr., 29, of Cynthia Street, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, habitual misdemeanor assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
June 14
Tyler Kenna Gillespie, 30, of Windbrook Drive, Troutman, possession of Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jim Lee Chang, 32, of Sain Road, Statesville, second-degree forcible sex offense, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Margaret Evans Meadows, 42, of Cornelius Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Dewayne Long, 31, homeless, two counts of possessing stolen goods and one count each of possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Glenn Lambert Jr., 18, of Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, true bill, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Jackson Branson Jr., 40, of Harris Street, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Krystal Elaine Miller, 34, of Newton, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 15
Daphne Renata Rincon Gonzalez, 21, of Hiddenite, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Newton Marcel Brown Jr., 41, Laura Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
June 16
Julius Waheed Reynolds, 21, of Third Creek Road, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lisa Foster Molenda, 55, of Kannapolis, identity theft and possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tyrell Montice Tate, 31, of Pondasuzie Drive, Statesville, indecent liberties with children and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $50,000 bond on the remaining charge, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Brandon Scott Allison, 31, of Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathan Lenoy Adkins, 24, of Rock Hopper Lane, Mooresville, two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI and one count each of possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and hit-and-run causing injury, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Connor Patrick Maichel, 20, of Asheville, DWI and fugitive from justice, $27,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Emmitt Steven Loges, 33, of Taylorsville, five counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny and one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle, possess stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kayla Danielle Hadley, 26, of East Broad Street, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver of Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.