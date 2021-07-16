Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 8-14

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 8-14. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
July 8
Kevin Lee Blow, 51, of Eighth Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense and card theft with a scanning device, $10,000, Statesville Police Department.
Herman Eugene Williams Jr., 37, of Tommy Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $4,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Faith Ulyta Viola Davis, 25, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500, Mooresville Police Department.
Rafael Keith Brunson, 51, of Westwood Drive, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lakota Hope Tanner, 22, of Lexington, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Morgan Taylor Newton, 26, of Duncan Road, Olin, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Francisco Javier Velascomartinez, 32, of Elkin, DWI and habitual DWI, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 9
Jonathon Tyler Bennett, 26, homeless, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Princeton Dashon Tyress McDonald, 29, of Johnny Martin Lane, Stony Point, intentional child abuse-serious bodily injury, $200,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Samuel Daprice Saddler, 24, of Simonton Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and stalking, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dwayne Tramel Pickett, 26, of Miller Farm Road, Statesville, four counts of probation violation, $40,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Michael James Morgan Jr., 31, of County Line Road, Stony Point, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation an Parole.
Tracy Lee Cashion, 55, of Trailway Drive, Statesville, assault on an officer discharging official duty and inflicting serious injury and malicious conduct by a prisoner, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Sayqwon Kalil Miller, 19, of Red Chimney Road, Statesville, murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property and conspiracy, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Caleb Tony Allison, 19, of Cascade Street, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Burke Circle, Mooresville, murder, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging firearm into occupied property and conspiracy, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Keith Eugene Lackey Jr., 24, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, parole violation and probation violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
July 10
Jorge Miguel-Angel Palacios, 24, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Quadir Kaharr Glaspy, 27, Knox Avenue, Statesville, three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of probation violation, no bond on all of the charges except probation violation, $50,000 bond on that charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Armani Pernell Llanos, 32, of Manhattan, New York, possession of methamphetamine and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $30,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Rupen Bhagvan Patel, 32, of Middleton Road, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Shawn Paul Geelan, 45, of Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jarvis Lamar Troutman, 30, of Kelly Avenue, Mooresville, DWI and habitual DWI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 11
Tevan Tyrese Turner, 27, of Acorn Lane, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Emily Rayne McDaniel, 21, of Sugar Creek Lane, Troutman, larceny of horses/dogs/mules/swine and cattle and larceny of a motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 12
Anthony Cortez Thrasher, 30, of Rickert Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $500,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Mercedes Demon Franklin, 30, of Fort Worth, Texas, obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dennis Adryn Davis, 22, of Gunter, Texas, fugitive from justice, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joshua Shane Grissom, 31, of Faith Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Romeo Haynes, 26, of Rural Hall, larceny, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Corey Morris, 31, of Lansing, Michigan, possessing stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerry Hanes White III, 35, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 13
Nicolet Ann Arcieri, 39, of Atlanta, Georgia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Daniel Ray Cox, 47, of Kistler Farm Road, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $6,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joshua Walter Martinez, 37, of Vandalia Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tyree Rodson Gillespie, 36, of Creekridge Circle, Mooresville, larceny and conspire to commit felony larceny, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jamel Carthwright Boyce, 42, of Beckley, West Virginia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rebecca Anne Lail, 50, of Creekridge Circle, Mooresville, larceny, conspire to commit felony larceny and possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Markesha Alberta Daniels, 42, of Fifth Street, Statesville, attempt and conspiracy: penalties and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Thomas Colasante, 26, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 14
Eduardo Gomezjurado, 53, of Foundation Court, Mooresville, DWI, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Stephanie Elaine Mounts, 40, of Troutman Farm Road, Statesville, five counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter and one count each of larceny of a firearm, larceny, larceny by servants and other employees, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Edward Mounts, 53, of Troutman Farm Road, Statesville, five counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter and two counts of larceny of a firearm, one count each of larceny, larceny by servants and other employees, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dorene Lee Haren, 34, of Hobbs Lane, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Earl Russell Jr., 51, of Hagler Road, Mooresville, possessing stolen goods and possess methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tyquan Ramik Lowery, 22, of Brevard Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Charles Silverstein, 26, of Deal Road, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amanda Sue Fegter, 22, of Hobbs Lane, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Robert Campbell, 31, of Gypsy Road, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Timmy Ray Sharpe, 50, of Hobbs Lane, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian Shane Kyle Furman, 31, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, larceny, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jakeem Dejuan Brunson, 21, of Charlotte, possession of stolen motor vehicle and fugitive from justice, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
John Miles, 27, of Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, DWI, $15,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.