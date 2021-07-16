Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 8-14

Caleb Tony Allison, 19, of Cascade Street, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Burke Circle, Mooresville, murder, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging firearm into occupied property and conspiracy, no bond, Statesville Police Department.

Keith Eugene Lackey Jr., 24, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, parole violation and probation violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

July 10

Jorge Miguel-Angel Palacios, 24, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Quadir Kaharr Glaspy, 27, Knox Avenue, Statesville, three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of probation violation, no bond on all of the charges except probation violation, $50,000 bond on that charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.