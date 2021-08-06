 Skip to main content
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4
alert top story

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4

MURDOCK,SHARRONNE.JPG

Sharronne Dontae Murdock $25,000 bond

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

July 29

Tina May Atwell, 53, of Ellis Road, Statesville, sell or deliver Schedule III, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Reginald William Gainer, 39, of Salisbury, possession of Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

James Ray Gaither Jr., 57, of Marshville, obtaining property by false pretense, released on a written promise to appear in court, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Miles Furr, 39, of Kannapolis, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sara Diane Helms, 36, of Gastonia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

July 30

Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 40, of Charlotte, conspiracy and extortion, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Richard Anthony Chavis, 41, of Stanley, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Meagan Leigh Johnston, 29, of Mebane Street, Mooresville, bond surrender, $2,000 bond, bail bonding agency.

Antonio Rodriguez Angel, 23, of Carriage Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

July 31

Stefano St. Pierre, 29, of Charlotte, 15 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Thomas Sterling Turbiville, 22, of West Memorial Highway, Harmony, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Chad Ward, 39, of Barclay Lane, Mooresville, 12 counts of identity theft, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Marvin Dewone Wilson, 45, of West McNeely Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Samuel Elias Herrera-Brache, 28, of Town Square Circle, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.

Aug. 1

Cameron Micheal Smith, 19, of West Memorial Highway, Harmony, three counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count of larceny of a firearm, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharronne Dontae Murdock, 30, of Long Street, Statesville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and probation violation, $25,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.

Melissa Dawn Case, 41, of Carriage Road, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Leonard Roy Dean Holland, 48, of Mocksville, two counts traffic cocaine and one count each of bond surrender, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $290,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.

Aug. 2

Garrett Grey Gossett, 19, of Foxgate Lane, Mooresville, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official and one count of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $175,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

John William Ferreri, 30, of Hill Terrace, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and probation violation, $35,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Joshua Walter Martinez, 37, of Dogwood Lane, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Amy Marie Booth, 43, of Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Christopher Shane Weller, 48, of Woodtree Lane, Troutman, two counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Mario Flores-Hernandez, 28, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule II and DWI, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department.

Aug. 3

James Clifford Collins Jr., 42, of Branchwood Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelley Lamont Allison Jr., 29, of Cline Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Pamela Yvette Moses, 59, of Doubletree Drive, Statesville, three counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Eugene Lee Hughes, 39, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Brandy J. Able, 39, of Greenwood, South Carolina, break or enter a motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Untre Labron Millsaps, 23, of Diamond Street, Statesville, three counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of conspiracy to sell narcotics, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 4

Cody Edward Holmes, 36, of Zionville, stalking, $5,000 bond, Watauga County law enforcement.

Richard Lee McDonald III, 34, of Tommy Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ABLE,BRANDY.JPG

Brandy J. Able $20,000 bond
ATWELL,TINA.JPG

Tina May Atwell $25,000 bond
BOOTH,AMY.JPG

Amy Marie Booth $20,000 bond
CHAVIS,RICHARD.JPG

Richard Anthony Chavis $20,000 bond
DICKERSON,JOSEPH.JPG

Joseph Maurice Dickerson $50,000 bond
FERRERI,JOHN.JPG

John William Ferreri $35,000 bond
GOSSETT,GARRETT.JPG

Garrett Grey Gossett $175,000 bond
HOLLAND,LEONARD.JPG

Leonard Roy Dean Holland $290,000 bond
MILLSAPS,UNTRE.JPG

Untre Labron Millsaps $30,000 bond
ST PIERRE,STEFANO.JPG

Stefano St. Pierre $50,000 bond
WELLER,CHRISTOPHER.JPG

Christopher Shane Weller $20,000 bond
