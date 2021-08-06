Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
July 29
Tina May Atwell, 53, of Ellis Road, Statesville, sell or deliver Schedule III, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Reginald William Gainer, 39, of Salisbury, possession of Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Ray Gaither Jr., 57, of Marshville, obtaining property by false pretense, released on a written promise to appear in court, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Miles Furr, 39, of Kannapolis, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sara Diane Helms, 36, of Gastonia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 30
Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 40, of Charlotte, conspiracy and extortion, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Richard Anthony Chavis, 41, of Stanley, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Meagan Leigh Johnston, 29, of Mebane Street, Mooresville, bond surrender, $2,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Antonio Rodriguez Angel, 23, of Carriage Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 31
Stefano St. Pierre, 29, of Charlotte, 15 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Thomas Sterling Turbiville, 22, of West Memorial Highway, Harmony, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Chad Ward, 39, of Barclay Lane, Mooresville, 12 counts of identity theft, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marvin Dewone Wilson, 45, of West McNeely Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Samuel Elias Herrera-Brache, 28, of Town Square Circle, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
Aug. 1
Cameron Micheal Smith, 19, of West Memorial Highway, Harmony, three counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count of larceny of a firearm, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sharronne Dontae Murdock, 30, of Long Street, Statesville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and probation violation, $25,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Melissa Dawn Case, 41, of Carriage Road, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Leonard Roy Dean Holland, 48, of Mocksville, two counts traffic cocaine and one count each of bond surrender, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $290,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
Aug. 2
Garrett Grey Gossett, 19, of Foxgate Lane, Mooresville, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official and one count of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $175,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
John William Ferreri, 30, of Hill Terrace, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and probation violation, $35,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Joshua Walter Martinez, 37, of Dogwood Lane, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Amy Marie Booth, 43, of Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christopher Shane Weller, 48, of Woodtree Lane, Troutman, two counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Mario Flores-Hernandez, 28, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule II and DWI, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department.
Aug. 3
James Clifford Collins Jr., 42, of Branchwood Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelley Lamont Allison Jr., 29, of Cline Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Pamela Yvette Moses, 59, of Doubletree Drive, Statesville, three counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eugene Lee Hughes, 39, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brandy J. Able, 39, of Greenwood, South Carolina, break or enter a motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Untre Labron Millsaps, 23, of Diamond Street, Statesville, three counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of conspiracy to sell narcotics, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 4
Cody Edward Holmes, 36, of Zionville, stalking, $5,000 bond, Watauga County law enforcement.
Richard Lee McDonald III, 34, of Tommy Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.