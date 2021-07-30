Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 22-28

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
July 22
Scottie Franklin Greer, 49, of Skyuka Road, Statesville, possessing stolen goods and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Avery Shea Ellis, 24, of Cornelius, failure to appear, $20,000, Catawba County law enforcement.
Tanquvious Lachelle Williams, 28, of Durham, failure to appear, $21,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Erica Kristen McCarter, 29, of Dellinger Drive, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Fredy Antonio Sanchez-Carranza, 36, of Rhodiss, possession of a stolen firearm, $4,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Steven Britt Spell, 51, of Camden Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
July 23
Blade Davis Robinson, 19, of Sonja Drive, Statesville, statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Leigh Ann Smilie, 48, of Ivey Ostwalt Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Dale McCoy, 35, of River Hill Road, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Gene Biles, 42, of Newton, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Anthony Lee Fox, 31, of Taylorsville, obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear, $16,200 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Queslyn Cierra Moore, 25, of Steam Engine Drive, Mooresville, bond surrender, $1,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Stephanie Snipes, 57, no address listed, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and possessing stolen goods, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Austin Nathaniel Hannon, 22, of Maiden, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $15,000 bond, North Carolina Wildlife.
Kyle Christopher McKay, 37, of Edington Street, Mooresville, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 24
James Brian Trantham, 54, of Wickford Lane, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Miguel Angel Christian, 31, of Patchwork Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jason Daniel Luecht, 32, of Perth Road, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
July 25
Tyrone Dominick Felder, 49, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule I, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, manufacture MDPV and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Katherine Elizabeth Janvrin, 31, of Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lynette Rachelle Aldridge, 43, of Virginia Avenue, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessica Ruth Byerly, 42, of Morganton, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Christopher Scott Randleman, 40, of Catawba, DWI/motor boat/vessel, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Wildlife.
July 26
Christopher Amahd Guinyard, 26, of Salisbury, fugitive from justice, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jaiquarius Dai’Jahlik Hogue, 22, of Deerview Circle, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure and larceny after break/enter, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Yorz Jr., 39, of Cain Road, Stony Point, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sarah Diane Lipke, 51, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Christopher Malachi Cowan, 60, of Garfield Street, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $40,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ashley Michael Pope, 31, of Darty Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Cody Ridenhour, 51, of York Road, Stony Point, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Rosendo Haro, 29, of Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, DWI, $4,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Laurie Jean Cromwell, 57, of Bradenton, Florida, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 27
Theodore Thomas Steele, 39, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, interfering with electronic monitoring device, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Reginald Kelty, 51, of Charlotte, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexnadre Richard Lamy, 26, of Brookridge Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 28
Lavarius Mattess Patterson, 22, of Wilson Street, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle and attempted larceny, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Timothy Dale England, 41, of Hickory, three counts each of forgery-uttering a forged instrument and embezzlement, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Corry Tionne Summers, 37, of Beauty Street, Statesville, two counts of bond surrender and one count each of obtaining property by false pretense, conspiracy and failure to appear, $42,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Maddison Elizabeth Uptain, 19, of Shepherd Valley Road, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Curtis Dale Griffin, 27, of Sain Road, Statesville, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Murray Grover Jr., 36, of Mocksville, two counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.