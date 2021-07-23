Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 15-21

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 15-21. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
July 15
Damian Rivera-Duran-Martinez, 35, of Atlanta, Georgia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, trafficking heroin, possession of Schedule I and fugitive from justice, $330,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amos Luke Fitzgerald Nichols, 28, of Castle Creek Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $20,000, Statesville Police Department.
Donnell Tiaijan Ellison, 18, of Hunt Street, Statesville, murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and conspiracy, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Shawna Leighann Stanley, 31, of Brookhollow Drive, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Armod Rashad Hunt, 32, of Maiden, true bill, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley Edward Brown, 32, of Stevenson Street, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 16
Y Gui Nie, 29, of Charlotte, conspiracy to commit larceny, larceny of motor vehicle parts and possessing stolen goods, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Si Y, 29, of Charlotte, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of methamphetamine, larceny of motor vehicle parts and possessing stolen goods, $12,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew John Fraser, 47, of Buckbee Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Earl Abernethy, 35, of Denver, 13 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and conspiracy, $750,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dominique Mar-sha Watkins, 29, of North Oakland Avenue, Statesville, medical assistance recipient fraud, $7,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bailey James Clark, 23, of Blue Spruce Lane, Cleveland, possession of Schedule II and DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Craig Alan Blackwell Jr., 28, of Reynolda Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dustin Tyler Napier, 25, of Tabor Road, Olin, possession of Schedule II and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office; also arrested July 19, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Andrew Miller, 55, of Ashland, Oregon, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 17
Jordan Blake Moore, 26, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, three counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Basil Stewart Jr., 33, of Wilson Street, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Katrina Dawn Powell, 35, of Mocksville, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amy Lynn Sawyer, 46, of High Springs Court, Statesville, true bill, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hannah I Ramos, 25, of Sundown Road, Mooresville, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justus Paul McCracken, 29, of Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, $42,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Daniel Ray Corum, 43, of Salisbury, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Lavern Bumgarner, 58, of McCrary Road, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Stanley Horne, 54, Foxcroft Terrace, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
John Edward Beshers, 32, of Chickamauga, Georgia, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Ryan Norman, 35, of Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jasmine Deshon Holmes, 40, of Younger Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 18
Loren Dave Moore, 48, of Estes Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandy Marie Dawn Black, 26, of Nabors Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Wayne Barnes, 35, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michalene Jean Larson, 52, of Kase Court, Mooresville, embezzlement of property received by virtue of office/employment, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Megan Celena Partlow, 39, of Windsor Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jennifer Sronce Moore, 48, of Celeste Eufola Road, Statesville, five counts of failure to appear and one count of financial transaction card fraud, $57,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Latoya Miesha Johnson, 44, of Kelly Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Eric Cordova Jr., 24, of Carolina Wren Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Bradley Buhe Nleya, 21, of Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tammi Renee Byers, 55, of Deer Lane, Union Grove, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 19
Nicholas Kelly Conn, 36, of Winecoff Street, Troutman, violation of court order, $25,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Paul James Clark, 32, of Wilkesboro, attempt to break or enter a building, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Douglas Eddie Young, 39, of Hickory, fugitive from justice, $50,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Devin Emanuel Rankin, 27, of North Lackey Street, Statesville, failure to register as a sex offender and parole violation, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Rupen Bhagvan Patel, 32, of Middleton Road, Mooresville, probation violation, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nathan James Rose, 33, of School Street, Cleveland, possession of Schedule I, $3,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 20
Casey Lee Jones, 32, of Lincolnton, possession of Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brittany Nicole Bryson, 32, of Concord Avenue, Statesville, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dominic Antwan Diggs, 36, of Garfield Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amanda Louise Collins, 34, of Newton, conspiracy to sell narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Wayne Taylor Jr., 45, of Duffy Drive, Mooresville, two counts of probation violation and one count of failure to appear, $70,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 21
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg Jr., 21, of Lewisville, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Lynn Owens, 37, of Sherrills Ford, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Timothy Clayton Campbell, 29, of Abbeydale Road, Harmony, 18 counts of first-degree sexual offense with a victim under 13, $1 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Caleb Aaron Bolik, 31, of East Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, sell/deliver within 1,000 feet of school property and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carson Manning Bishop, 25, of Kernersville, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Cameron Michael Smith, 19, of West Memorial Highway, Harmony, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and larceny of a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Pamela Dawn Ray, 53, of Cherry Birch Street, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.