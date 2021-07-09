Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 1-7

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 1-7. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

July 1

Kevin Laine Davis, 47, of Kannapolis, uttering a forged instrument, identity theft and exploitation of an elder adult or disabled adult, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Cliffon Lee Oliver, 31, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule I, $4,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Jerry Ray Tucker, 57, of Taylorsville, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Brett Patrick Moir, 32, of Rocky River Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawna Leighann Stanley, 31, of Brookhollow Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.