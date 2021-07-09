Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 1-7

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 1-7. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
July 1
Kevin Laine Davis, 47, of Kannapolis, uttering a forged instrument, identity theft and exploitation of an elder adult or disabled adult, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Cliffon Lee Oliver, 31, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule I, $4,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jerry Ray Tucker, 57, of Taylorsville, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brett Patrick Moir, 32, of Rocky River Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shawna Leighann Stanley, 31, of Brookhollow Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Leonard Richard Thomas, 53, of Deaton Street, Statesville, two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and one count each of sell or deliver Schedule III, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III and attempt and conspiracy: penalties, $10,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
Brandon Hernandez Diaz, 23, of Statesville Highway, Mooresville, DWI and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $17,500, Mooresville Police Department.
July 2
Carlos Torres Cruz, 49, of Unity Drive, Statesville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $4,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Jon Fleming, 43, of North Race Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dominique Deshawn Lassiter, 29, of Mock Mill Road, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Adam Richard Jacques, 30, of Amos Lake Drive, Statesville, statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, $1 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Keith Eugene Lackey Jr., 24, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerry Lynn Roberts Rollings, 41, of Southway Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 3
Anthony David Salkill II, 20, of Log Cabin Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Allan Ray Scott, 51, of Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $2,500 bond, Surry County law enforcement.
Devan Marquis Ford, 32, of Hemlock Road, Cleveland, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tony Dillon Hedrick, 28, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tracy Breon Evans, 56, of Overcash Road, Troutman, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Byron Lee Smyre, 31, of Fifth Street, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and possession of marijuana, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tremayne Da’lee Daniels, 25, of Edsel Way, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of marijuana, $8,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eliseo Perez Cantarero, 37, of Miss Kitty Lane, Troutman, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Tristan Allen Stenger, 19, of Kings Way Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
George Bernard Heir Stevenson, 68, of Clay Street, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 4
Mickey Wayne Roseman Jr., 26, of Hickory Highway, Statesville, possess stolen motor vehicle, breaking and/or entering, parole violation, larceny after break/enter, possessing stolen goods and larceny of a motor vehicle, no bond on the parole violation and $45,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Robert Jay Lloyd, 31, of Vincent Place, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nathan Lamont Frazier, 47, of Charlotte, break or enter a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Sequanta Renata Thames, 41, of Winston-Salem, failure to appear, $48,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Lee Hunsucker, 36, of Fifth Street, Statesville, possession of heroin, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricky Ricardo Eberhart, 59, of Cline Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Andrew Broome, 50, of Executive Park Place, Mooresville, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ashley Nicole Richardson, 31, of Lowell, possession of heroin, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Vonderrick Cornell Smith, 32, of Catawba, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ryan Michael Rusczak, 32, of North Patterson Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Anthony Lamont Reid, 44, of Eighth Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Robert Thomas Griggs, 52, of Newton, DWI, $7,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 5
Tyesha Nicole Turner, 32, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, manufacture MDPV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ahlija Jevon Blake, 26, of Clover, South Carolina, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
William David Inthanonh, 40, of Huntersville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Janet Glenn Johnson, 58, of Wilkesboro, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 6
William Alexander Montgomery Sr., 49, of Salisbury, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katie Jo McAlpine, 32, of Coddle Creek Road, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II and possession of Schedule I, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Franklin Jamar Tomlin, 32, of Taylorsville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Ryan Ayers, 31, of Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, manufacture of MDPV and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 7
Bryan Eugene Bailey, 41, of Wall Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine and DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Duncan James Rasbornik, 18, of Sandpiper Drive, Mooresville, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Ambroio Duarte Saucedo, 29, of East Broad Street, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Lillie Mae Scott, 67, of Holland Drive, Statesville, habitual larceny, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $17,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Robert Steven Mayberry, 69, of Treasure Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Christopher Cole Jarvis, 24, of Woodbrook Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Reginald Deveaux, 24, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.