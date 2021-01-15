Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 7-13

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 7-13. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 7
Burdom Junior Bernard, 30, of Gastonia, probation violation, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Romario Chander Evans, 26, of East Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, three counts each of identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense and one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Zihir Amari Glenn, 19, of Alborn Drive, Mooresville, three counts of attempt and conspiracies: penalities, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gina Ann Hastings, 38, of Winding Arbor Circle, Cleveland, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Raeford Willie Kimble, 63, of Richburg, South Carolina, failure to appear and probation violation, $40,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Aaron Dequan Whittmore, 19, of Rita Avenue, Statesville, five counts of probation violation and one count each of kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to break and enter a building, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $150,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Matthews Napolean, 28, of Old Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Jan. 8
Summer Rayne Dannheim, 19, of Armfield Street, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eric James Neigenfind, 32, of York, South Carolina, fugitive from justice, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyler Maneigh White, 25, of Charlotte, break or enter a motor vehicle, failure to appear and conspiracy, $380,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kimberly Dawn Dagenhart, 43, of Baker Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $8,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Randall Devorio Brown, 31, of Kings Mountain, negligent child abuse inflicting serious injury, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
William Alexander Montgomery Sr., 49, of Salisbury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dana Cornell Gray Jr., 27, of Broom Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Scott Handy, 22, of River Hill Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Ashlyn Rae Christensen, 24, of Terrell, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 9
Leonard Roy Dean Holland, 48, Advance, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Hope Antionette Dodson, 26, of South Center Street, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Timothy William Meade, 30, of South Center Street, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Eric Lee Dishman, 50, of Brandy Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Theodore Thomas Steele, 38, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and two counts each of sell or deliver Schedule III, sell or deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $12,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cynthia Lanette Jackson, 47, of Windrush Court, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jan. 10
Lauren Rose Etz, 32, of Thayer Court, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 11
James Malcolm Ingram, 21, of East Spencer, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Debra Wicker Kiser, 54, of Jocelyn Lane, Mooresville, notary fraud, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shonquela Monnea Morris, 31, of Kannapolis, notary fraud, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tevin O’Brian Dalton, 29, of Tabor Road, Olin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and speeding to elude arrest, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katelyn Elizabeth Golden, 28, of Azalea Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, parole violation and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, no bond on the parole violation and $5,000 bond on the remaining charges, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Carol Ann Boyles, 41, of Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, DWI, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jan. 12
Chandra Absher Sims, 55, of Carmelwood Court, Cleveland, failure to appear, $52,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Dale Bonds, 50, of Daventry Place, Mooresville, 15 count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jeffrey Gray Hatcher Jr., 37, of Greensboro, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $19,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 13
Joshua Allen Arroyo, 28, of Ramblewood Lane, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $9,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ebony Yvette Mills, 34, of Turner Street, Mooresville, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $55,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Deangelo Missouri, 38, of Charlotte, three counts of failure to appear, $28,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Anthony Mazzullo, 51, of Woodwinds Drive, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Matthew Scott Johnson, 39, of Taylorsville, larceny of motor vehicle parts and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Juaquava Cook, 35, of Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.