Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 6-12

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 6

Jeffrey Barrett Jr., 23, of Charlotte, two counts of failure to appear and one count of larceny, $210,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Oscar Ivan Gomez, 25, of Assembly Drive, Mooresville, possession of marijuana, $15,000, Mooresville Police Department.

Nehemiah Eugene Hudson, 41, of Charlotte, five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of breaking and/or entering, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Alvontario Jewan Sturgis, 39, of Cornelius, failure to appear, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Jacinto, 23, of Trivette Road, Harmony, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.