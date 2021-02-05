Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 28-Feb. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 28-Feb.3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 28
Jason Ray Severt, 39, of North Wilkesboro, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristen Angelique Field-Myers, 40, of Lippard Street, Statesville, bond surrender, $2,500 bond, bail bonding agency.
Nathaniel Ronald Wilson, 51, of Trick Ski Lane, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
April Dawn Glass, 38, of Max Meadows, Va., larceny, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 29
Jonathon Lee Barnett, 21, of Suzanne Lane, Statesville, two counts each of first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with children, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Faron Morrison, 54, of East Greenbriar Road, Statesville, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and trafficking in cocaine, $160,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Takim Lashawn Holmes, 28, of Cline Street, Statesville, two counts of trafficking MDMA and one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $275,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jazalynn Carino, 27, of Charlotte, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 30
Duane Eric Carpenter, 43, of Taylorsville, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and alter/destroy/steal evidence of criminal conduct, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dennis Lee Jones Jr., 40, of Troutman Shoals Road, Statesville, two counts of probation violation $20,000 bond, Lincoln County law enforcement.
Micheal Ray Hawkins, 66, of Fairgate Drive, Statesville, two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jared Landon Branan, 39, Welton Way, Mooresville, stalking, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lissa Cheri Whitaker, 36, of Alpine Circle, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Carlton Aistrop, 46, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Haley Dawn Bryan, 44, of Hill Dairy Road, Statesville, three counts of conspiracy to sell narcotics and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, violation of a release order and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 31
Ryan Elizabeth Bush, 39, of Safriet Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Roman Fred Zabinski, 54, of Maiden, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tanya Cherece Stevenson, 43, of South Tradd Street, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tanner Luke Southard, 25, of Little Adam Lane, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oscar Tucker III, 53, West Memorial Highway, Harmony, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 1
Joshua Emmanuel Torrence, 21, of Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joshua Glenn Lambert Jr., 18, of Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Robert Keaton Jr., 53, of Jefferson Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Paul Merritt, 40, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 2
Vaughn Paul Mitchell III, 29, of Maiden, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carrington Jamal Jones, 28, of Fourth Street, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Zachary Joseph Underwood, 26, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Kevin Eugene Morrison Jr., 32, of Dellinger Drive, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alex M. Tumuna, 30, of Mt. Ulla Highway, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 3
Kevin Anthony Hewitt, 19, of Oak Street, Mooresville, conspiracy, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Shaquan Latravion Douglas, 20, of Charlotte, larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaun Michael Bock, 28, of Steam Engine Drive, Mooresville, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ivan Ray Jr., 29, of Charlotte, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Quinton Kentrell Dalton, 25, of Moravian Falls, possession of cocaine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Cale Kyles, 34, of Perry Road, Troutman, two counts of forgery of bank notes, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.