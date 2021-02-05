Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 28-Feb. 3

James Faron Morrison, 54, of East Greenbriar Road, Statesville, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and trafficking in cocaine, $160,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Takim Lashawn Holmes, 28, of Cline Street, Statesville, two counts of trafficking MDMA and one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $275,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Jazalynn Carino, 27, of Charlotte, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Jan. 30

Duane Eric Carpenter, 43, of Taylorsville, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and alter/destroy/steal evidence of criminal conduct, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.