Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 27-Feb. 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 27
Amanda Christine McConnell, 26, of Oak Brook Drive, Mooresville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dakura Antrone Rickett, 21, of East Front Street, Statesville, four counts of probation violation and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $155,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Najee Sanders Sanders, 26, of Charlotte, two counts of failure to appear, $25,000 bond, Cabarrus County law enforcement.
James Wiley Nathaniel Stokes, 35, of Winchester Road, Troutman, break/enter to terrorize/injure, larceny of a motor vehicle, possess with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance and probation violation, $70,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Paul Lewis Ghiraldi, 36, of Tone Road, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Monique Rene Chapin, 50, of Assembly Drive, Mooresville, larceny, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ronisha Shevett Reed, 30, of Fort Worth, Texas, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, $350,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Morgan Lynn Reed, 31, of Fort Worth, Texas, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, $350,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 28
Michael Cole Davis, 39, of White Fox Trail, Statesville, possession of Schedule II and possession of Schedule I, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Robert George Blankschen III, 38, of Rock Springs Road, Harmony, two counts of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Leneil Randolph Green, 37, of Lenoir, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hannah Nicole O’Shields, 24, of Newton, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katherine Amrie Moore, 41, of Brawley Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 29
John Ross Shoaf, 26, of Emma Lane, Statesville, possess methamphetamine and bond surrender, $78,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
Brogan Thomas Sinclair, 18, of Cornelius, obtaining property by false pretense, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Rene Guzman Ruiz, 23, of Locust Road, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jeremiah Anderson, 60, of Henderson Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 30
Fernando Ramos Dubon, 21, of Clinton, possess of Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Henry Sousa, 31, of Monroe, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Phillip Lee Baity, 55, of Yadkinville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 31
Kristian Leigh Ann Godfrey, 43, of Kannapolis, possess methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Deborah Mary Bone, 33, of Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian Jarmell McIntire, 38, of Chambers Street, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christian Maurice Mack, 34, of Fifth Street, Statesville, probation violation and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $20,000 bond on the probation violation, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Brandy Marie Dawn Black, 27, of Nabors Road, Statesville, possess heroin, probation violation, possess methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possess Schedule I, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Franklin Wing, 30, of Planters Lane, Mooresville, two counts of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Zaykeeya Carolyn Smith, 26, of Parkertown Road, Mooresville, possess with intent to manufacture Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Matthew Loftin Jr., 32, of Mountain View Road, Statesville, hit-and-run causing injury, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Robert Campbell, 31, homeless, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Feb. 1
Timothy Lee Rankin, 54, of Newbern Avenue, Statesville, possess stolen motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Jacob Bass, 28, of Parker Lake Loop, Statesville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jimmy Wayne Martin, 36, of Eagle Mills Road, Hamptonville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Haley Cheyenne Jenkins, 23, of South Race Street, Statesville, possess Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 2
Victor Curtis Morrison, 34, of Durham, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count each of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the use or sale of controlled substance, $500,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lishan Mesifant Mulushowa, 44, of Fieldstone Farm Drive, Statesville, identity theft and exploitation of an elder adult or disabled adult, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Ellis Phillips, 53, of Hiddenite, three counts each of possess with intent to manufacture Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Derick Dane Phillips, 32, of Springtime Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.