Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 20-26

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 20Jacob Andrew Jones, 37, of Kernersville, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance, $3,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Jay David Dillard, 18, of Gays Chapel Drive, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Bobby Lee Messer Jr., 34, of Blackwelder Road, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $8,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Phillip Hogan, 38, of Concord, two counts of failure to appear and one count of identity theft, $60,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Julie Dawn Harrold, 37, of Kannapolis, failure to return hired property, possess Schedule II and failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Devin Michael King, 30, of Mt. Airy, larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Cornelius Clark, 55, of Marjorie Road, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Erin Elizabeth Zellman, 35, of Agape Drive, Mooresville, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kevin Obrian Williamson, 32, of Agape Drive, Mooresville, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Luckas Marriel Chambers, 35, of Berry Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Douglas Michael Drescher, 45, of Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Statesville Police Department.
Jan. 21Casey Dawn Garrett, 31, of Lakewind Drive, Mooresville, possess methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Melissa Leigh-Ann Barber, 30, of Flatbed Drive, Statesville, fugitive from justice, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Samantha Rae Stewart, 29, of Midland, probation violation, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephen Eugene Lazenby, 32, of Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fugitive from justice, $205,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Michael Dean Walker, 35, of Elkin, probation violation, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Matthew Hassell, 37, of Fairview, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Walter Jerome Brawner, 52, of Augusta, Georgia, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Travis Donnell Knox, 45, of Charles Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jan. 22Ryan Alan Panno, 30, of Concord, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 23Brian Dean Mitchem, 37, of Trumpet Branch Road, Olin, fugitive from justice, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katelyn Shea Lilly, 29, of Nile Circle, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jervon Larece Caldwell, 40, of Kelly Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 24Michael Curtis Williams Jr., 18, of Charlotte, breaking/entering and larceny, conspiracy to break and enter a building and break or enter a motor vehicle, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyriek Jordan Harris, 23, of Charlotte, conspiracy to break and enter a building, break or enter a motor vehicle and larceny after break/enter, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles James Lyons, 22, of Big Forest Drive, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chad Lewis Mitchell, 42, of Fifth Street, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Adam Steven High, 37, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stefon Darnell Taylor, 28, of East Wilson Avenue, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tiffany Lea Heath, 39, of Agape Drive, Mooresville, break or enter a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Candice Marie Griffith, 28, of Hiddenite, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 25Da-Shawn Nathaniel Clark, 32, of Knox Avenue, Statesville, three counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Charles Adam Stanley, 33, of Stagecrest Drive, Statesville, possession of cocaine, DWI and possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Xavier Rashad Heaggans, 18, of Deerchase Circle, Statesville, first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property and conspiracy, $1 million bond, North Carolina Juvenile Justice.
Wesley Allen Braddock, 37, of Stanley, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Bridget Kathleen Carrigan, 33, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, concealment of death, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kiontae Jashaun Glaspy, 24, of Lee Street, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Torrance Jermaine Carter, 32, of Walnut Street, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Rasheed Mykael Hicks, 19, of Hagerstown, Maryland, fugitive from justice, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Gregory Durant, 28, of Charlotte, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond Melton Wilson, 61, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,400 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 26Jennifer Hall Laswell, 44, of Old Mountain Road, Statesville, two counts of identity theft, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Chance Collins, 26, of Charlotte, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of marijuana, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Vontez Drion Ashford, 43, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.