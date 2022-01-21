Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 13-19

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 13
Chad Vincent Eubanks, 32, of Salisbury, possession of cocaine and DWI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Armando Alfanso Richards, 33, of New York, New York, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule IV, $20,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alejandra Dela Cruz, 33, of Russell Street, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerico Shamon Givens Jr., 19, of East McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering and statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, $150,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 25, of Cleveland, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 14
Craig Allen Currier, 57, of Alexander Street, Statesville, hit-and-run causing injury, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Wayne Jarvis, 29, of Original Drive, Statesville, hit-and-run causing injury, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alan Jamal Ward, 25, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marcus Anthony Darks, 27, homeless, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Cabarrus County law enforcement.
Leigh-ann Marissa Russell, 29, of Mocksville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 15
Herman Eugene Williams Jr., 38, of Wooten Farm Road, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Miranda Jane Lamberth, 33, of Southmont Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $24,000 bond, Lincoln County law enforcement.
Kisha Dawn Terry, 41, of Cornelius Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Leanord Stewart, 27, of Clifford Road, Olin, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Josue Orlando Gonzalez, 22, of Charlotte, DWI, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 16
Billy Ray Black Jr., 34, of East McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Obryan Tyquawn Glaspy, 34, of Darlene Lane, Harmony, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Tyler Kendrick Martin, 32, of Conway, South Carolina, DWI, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 17
No felony or DWI arrests reported.
Jan. 18
Ramon Galarza, 18, of Kannapolis, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $6,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Calvin Smyre Jr., 33, of West Bell Street, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jacob Cameron Guthrie, 18, of Wades Way, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 19
Aaron Daniel Salyer, 38, of Kannapolis, six counts each of indecent liberties with children and sex act by a substitute parent/custodian, five counts each of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and child abuse-any act of prostitution with a child, four counts each of statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger and one count of statutory rape/sex offense with a 13, 14, 15 year old by a defendant six years older, $1.6 million bond, Statesville Police Department.
Michael James Morgan Jr., 32, of County Line Road, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joey Dee Speaks, 39, of Sharon School Road, Statesville, probation violation, $2,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Ashley Marie Greene, 40, of Seventh Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Shyanne Dale Paynter, 24, of Monticello, New York, conspiracy to commit armed robbery of a business/person, robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $250,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Angela Danielle Veloz, 26, of Soule Lane, Mooresville, two counts of robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $250,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tabitha Elizabeth Vain, 38, of Forest Hollow Drive, Statesville, five counts of child abuse-commit sexual act upon a juvenile, $500,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
James Shannon Gregory, 39, of Cleveland, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.