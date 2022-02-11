Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 3
Megan Celena Partlow, 40, of Windsor Lane, Statesville, possess Schedule I, possess controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution or local jail, identity theft, possession of cocaine, possess methamphetamine and possess heroin, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gordon Cortel Serrano, 34, of Cabarrus Avenue, Mooresville, three counts of manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and one count each of traffic in cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and manufacture/possess weapon of mass destruction, $280,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Amanda Gallimore, 34, of Lipe Road, Troutman, five counts of breaking and/or entering and two counts of larceny after break/enter, $12,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ray Douglas McCoy, 56, of Doubletree Drive, Statesville, five counts of indecent liberties with children and one count of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dennis Charles Jones, 53, of Newland, possession of Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Evan Vaughn Trice, 34, of Newland, possession of Schedule II and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Todd Lynn Bumgarner, 34, of Troutman Farm Road, Statesville, four counts of manufacture MDPV, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Vernon Darnell White Sr., 56, of Fifth Street, Statesville, three counts of habitual larceny and one count of common law robbery, $36,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Laronza Deyuan Hart, 39, Hunt Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Peter Emmett Lacey, 25, of Shenandoah, Virginia, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 4
Donald Steven Dorest, 55, of Charlotte, possession of stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
James Michael Watts, 35, of China Grove, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kristina Michelle McCullough, 36, of China Grove, two counts of probation violation and one count of possession of stolen motor vehicle, $35,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lee-Jamil Ke’ruan Miller, 36, of Seven Oaks Lane, Statesville, two counts of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of sell/deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 5
Richard Adrian Moody, 50, of Happy Lane, Statesville, two counts of safecracking and one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and larceny of a firearm, $90,000 bond, Lincoln County law enforcement.
Brandon Oneil Woods, 32, of Columbia Street, Statesville, two counts each of statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger and indecent liberties with children, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kyle Lamont Grisby, 29, of Fortune’s Trail, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Bernard Foster, 30, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alan Fernando Arias, 32, of Winston-Salem, larceny by servants/other employees, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Michael Charles Tinsley, 27, of Charlotte, seven counts of bond surrender and one count of possession of cocaine, $46,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and bail bonding agency.
Christina Ann Malone, 40, of Orange Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 6
Joshua Aaron Dominguez, 39, of Amhurst, Virginia, possess a stolen motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alexander Ryan Pope, 31, of Alpine Circle, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Matthew Walker, 46, of Picadilly Lane, Troutman, possess methamphetamine, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deshawn Sharrell Daye, 19, of Charles Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daron Oneal Snipes, 21, of Greensboro, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Ronald Lee Ghent Jr., 25, of Salisbury, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 7
Benjamin Drake Green, 25, of Charlotte, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin Charlie Carshul Hodge, 20, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Ray Clarke, 52, of Wexford Way, Statesville, 78 counts each of incest and indecent liberties with children, 74 counts each of first-degree statutory rape and sex act by a substitute parent, 76 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and two counts of probation violation, $1 milion bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Feb. 8
John Ewell Scott, 34, of Caldwell, Virginia, fugitive from justice, $40,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Matthew Lee Starke, 31, of Knightdale, two counts of failure to appear and one count of violation of court order, $500,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ashanti Joyner Jackson, 24, of Charlotte, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule V, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and failure to appear, $12,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nicholas Alexander Smith, 28, of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $350,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Danielle Angie Finney, 28, of Macon, Georgia, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $350,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cherri Louise Armstrong, 21, of Preston Road, Mooresville, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Donte Maurice Howard, 30, of West McNeely Avenue, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, breaking and/or entering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $17,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Garrett Quinn Campbell, 27, of Loray Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $52,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan James McCoy, 27, of Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 9
Loren Dave Moore, 49, of Estes Road, Statesville, failure to appear $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tiffany McGlothlin Mounts, 44, of Estes Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremiah Charles Miller, 45, of Burnsville, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Michael Andrew Pro, 41, of Marco Island, Florida, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aaron David Testerman, 37, of Foxcroft Terrace, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.