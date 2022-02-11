Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 3

Megan Celena Partlow, 40, of Windsor Lane, Statesville, possess Schedule I, possess controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution or local jail, identity theft, possession of cocaine, possess methamphetamine and possess heroin, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon Cortel Serrano, 34, of Cabarrus Avenue, Mooresville, three counts of manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and one count each of traffic in cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and manufacture/possess weapon of mass destruction, $280,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.