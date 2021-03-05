Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 25-March 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 25-March 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 25

Emily Fox Jones, 28, of Taylorsville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $8,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Victoria Howard, 29, of Concord, failure to appear, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Elton Eugene Moore, 27, of Allen Creek Road, Statesville, attempted first-degree burglary, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Lavar Ronel Jones, 42, of Charlotte, two counts of probation violation and one count of failure to appear, no bond on the probation violation and $40,000 on the remaining charge, Mecklenburg County law enforcement.

Roy Gene Campbell Jr., 36, Taylorsville, extortion, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.