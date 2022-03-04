Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 24
Brianne Nicole Slusher, 26, Water Ski Drive, Statesville, four counts of stalking, $15,000 bond, Watauga County law enforcement.
Paul Shannon Hildebran, 41, of Valdese, kidnapping, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lonney Michael Stewart, 54, of Hunt Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bentley Harwell Terrell, 59, of Devon Lane, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees and possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jennifer Lee Haun, 42, of Rickert Street, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kyron Montrel Baker, 32, of Kelly Street, Mooresville, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Cody Robert Hammond, 28, of Huntersville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Alexander James Blanchard, 30, of Winston-Salem, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 25
Angela Ashley, 43, of Gilbert, South Carolina, possess a stolen vehicle, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Steven Michael Cowan, 51, of Days Inn Drive, Mooresville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Ryan Cox, 21, of Leota Lane, Olin, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Magnus Richard Trimbach, 19, of Scanlon Drive, Mooresville, 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Gregory Scott Newsome, 45, of Marion, failure to appear, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jer’michael Stefon Davidson, 23, of Charlotte, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Ryan Michael Bullins, 26, of Charlotte, larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 26
Arthur Lee Givens, 30, of Charlotte, first-degree murder and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, no bond on the murder charge and $40,000 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian Mikel Morrison, 24, of Las Vegas, Nevada, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department
Feb. 27
Curvan Corbin, 23, of Ashlyn Creek Drive, Mooresville, possession of Schedule IV and DWI, $3,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Shannon Kay Donovan, 20, of Maiden, larceny by servants and other employees, $2,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Marcus Decarlos Morrison, 32, of Cumberland Road, Statesville, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, breaking and or entering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and federal inmate, no bond on the federal charge and $300,000 bond on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department.
Adair Romon McAllister, 47, homeless, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Gary Lynn Diedrich, 71, of Davidson, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 28
Joshua Michael Bolstad, 24, of Hamburg, New York, possess Schedule VI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tyrel Deshun Johnson, 24, of Charlotte, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of a stolen firearm, $3,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Leanord Stewart, 27, of Clifford Road, Olin, failure to appear, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Davion Sincere Rankin, 20, of North Lackey Street, Statesville, two counts of safecracking and one count each of breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and larceny of a firearm, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Courtney Eugene Daniels, 18, homeless, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Joseph McCurdy, 31, of James Way Drive, Statesville, possess methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Matthew Burton, 33, of Rosy Apple Lane, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
March 1
Jeffery Allen Bortz, 38, of Claremont, break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Michele Ann Tippins, 52, of Deaton Street, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule II and possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Roger Gary Parker, 72, of Barium Lane, Statesville, two counts of sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricko Lamont Torrence, 38, of Seventh Street, Statesville, secret assault, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Noah Christopher Jackson, 25, of Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Juan Cipriano Flores Padilla, 21, of Sharpe Street, Mooresville, possess methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jacqueline Crudep Clarke, 43, of Wexford Way, Statesville, intimidating a witness, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Larry William McDonald, 62, of West Bell Street, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, and one count each of breaking and/or entering and larceny, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Todd Watson, 51, of Miller Farm Road, Statesville, three counts of forgery of notes/checks/warrants, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kara Otis Lloyd, 40, of Sapling Street, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.