Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 17
Randall Lee Yount, 34, of Denver, possess methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Casey Lee Jones, 33, Lincolnton, three counts of true bill, two counts each of failure to appear and probation violation and one count of bond surrender, $280,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tamir Elsea Randall, 27, of Logan Street, Statesville, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Wesley Myers, 41, of Wood Street, Statesville, five counts each of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, first-degree statutory sex offense, child abuse-commit sexual act upon a juvenile, indecent liberties with children and sex act by a substitute parent/custodian, and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, $500,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Luis Gustavo Mendoza-Rangel, 22, of Cornelius, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jamie Lee Lamp, 29, of Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Matthew Steven Snegosky, 41, of Emma Mae Drive, Statesville, DWI $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 18
Michael Craig Fridge, 30, of Roanoke, Virginia, possess Schedule I and possess Schedule III, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Ty Parent, 25, of Family Circle, Statesville, six counts each of sell or deliver Schedule I and possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, three counts of trafficking heroin and one count of death by distribution, $650,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sierra Blair Stewart, 31, of Greensboro, obtaining property by false pretense, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nina Nicole Keith, 42, of East Broad Street, Statesville, second-degree burglary and larceny after break/enter, $150,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Neal Leroy Manchester II, 46, of Burning Lane, Stony Point, crime against nature, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 19
Dayton Shane Furches, 51, of Claremont, possess stolen motor vehicle and possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Edward Zeletski, 42, of Spruce Street, Mooresville, indecent liberties with children, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Lee Talbert, 49, of Ridgeland Drive, Cleveland, possession of cocaine, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nia J’Mari Testman, 23, of East Allison Street, Statesville, trafficking heroin, sell/deliver Schedule II and possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $125,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joey Clayton Radford, 49, of Fantasy Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Alex Emanual Travant Hardin, 36, of Chester, South Carolina, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nicholas Anthony Dardaine, 47, of Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 20
Lane Alexander Perry, 28, of Salisbury, possess methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chelsea Nichole Millsaps, 30, of Lundy Road, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shawn Ivan Taylor, 41, of Georgetown, Kentucky, possession Schedule II and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daquan Marcel Robinson, 19, of Lark Glen Drive, Mooresville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert William Vanhoy, 54, of Ping Court, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Glenn Edward Ball II, 29, of Charlotte, DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 21
Stephen Brent Lomax, 50, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Randall Lee Shaw, 58, of Athens, Tennessee, fugitive from justice, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joseph Ryan Fleming, 23, of Albemarle, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tonya Jean Vandine, 42, of Allman Road, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 22
Brandon Lavar Batts, 42, of Gray Willow Street, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft and financial transaction card takes/obtains, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April Lynn Humphries, 42, of Kings Mountain, possess methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Samuel Harvey Griggs II, 32, of Greylin Loop, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 23
Stephanie Dawn Hamby, 33, of North Church Street, Mooresville, possess Schedule I, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sandra Margaret Menneg, 53, of Charlotte, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jody Randall Swaim, 37, of Lundy Road, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Gage Handy, 24, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, attempted larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle and purchase/sell motor vehicle parts with altered identification, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Ray Lowman, 36, of Lundy Road, Statesville, possess Schedule I, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.