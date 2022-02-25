Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 17

Randall Lee Yount, 34, of Denver, possess methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Casey Lee Jones, 33, Lincolnton, three counts of true bill, two counts each of failure to appear and probation violation and one count of bond surrender, $280,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamir Elsea Randall, 27, of Logan Street, Statesville, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.