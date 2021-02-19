Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 11-17.

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 11-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 11
Joushua Wayne Seagro, 24, of West Park Avenue, Mooresville, nine counts of larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of breaking and entering, five counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count of parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $100,000 bond on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Ruben Mitchell Cowan, 57, of Statesville Boulevard, Cleveland, DWI and identity theft, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Damian Andrew Levan, 31, of Alexander, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI, possession of Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Allen Daniel West, 45, of Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dartaine Marquez Ubiles, 30, of Buffalo, New York, two counts of trafficking MDMA and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Anthony Foster, 29, homeless, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Charles Nathan England, 48, of Winterfield Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Fortunato Sanchez-Barrera, 25, Eastside Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 12
Christopher David Quattlebaum, 28, of Larue Circle, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Dominick Johnson, 33, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Maranda Lynn Stevens, 36, Salisbury, larceny, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 13
William Warren Lindsey, 34, of Barnswallow Lane, Mooresville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Darrell Way Stevens, 35, Lenoir, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Zayla Sky Lynn, 22, of Union Grove Road, Harmony, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 14
Rhonda Gail Nance Sanchez, 46, of Douglas Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Louis Marks, 46, of Winston Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Amber Nicole Willard, 26, of Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jason Wayne Boley, 39, of Clayton, DWI, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 15
Dustin Thomas Miller, 32, of Rhodhiss, three counts each of larceny and obtaining property by false pretense, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chino Steven Smith, 43, of Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, $6,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
Heather Leann Parsons, 34, of Christmas Lane, Olin, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tralaina Mognet, 35, of Trinity Road, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 16
Danny James Byrd, 34, of Peppertree Drive, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bryan Lee Santiago, 27, of Charlotte, intimidating a witness, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sanford Leonard Jetton, 64, of Charlotte, four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny and one count of governor’s warrant, no bond on the governor’s warrant and $4,000 on the remaining charges, no arresting agency listed.
Bradley Ray Torrence, 35, of Shearers Road, Mooresville, possession of stolen goods, possession of cocaine, probation violation and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $65,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Eric Frank Blair, 38, of Elmwood Road, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Davion Sincere Rankin, 19, of North Lackey Street, Statesville, 18 counts of larceny of a firearm, 16 counts of breaking and entering, 13 counts of larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, five counts of financial transaction card takes/obtains, two counts of larceny and one count each of possession of stolen goods, attempted larceny and first-degree burglary, $300,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 17
Russell Evans Gilbert, 40, of West Wilson Avenue, Mooresville, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Michael Henderson, 19, of Ashford Drive, Olin, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Andrew Linn Vanwert, 30, homeless, seven counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor/uses, employs, coerces or facilitates a minor to engage in sexual activity and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnterro King, 22, of West Raleigh Avenue, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $3,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Martevis Jashawn Simpson, 26, of Newbern Avenue, Statesville, trafficking in cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Candace Cooper Turner, 49, of East Sharpe Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.