Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 10
Carl Franklin Lloyd, 58, of Purlear, possess methamphetamine, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gina Ann Henson, 39, of Winding Arbor Drive, Cleveland, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Phillip Combs, 31, of Brenda Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
D’Ray Vannoy Hall, 31, of Winston-Salem, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Siloi Nuumaai Tuialuuluu, 22, of Tacoma, Washington, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ma Bun You, 37, of Tacoma, Washington, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Miguel Ang Mendoza-Castillo, 24, of Piedmont Pointe Drive, Mooresville, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Neil Brown, 36, of Reynolds Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $37,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Ray Lockamy, 32, of Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Justin Dennis Lynch, 28, of Conover, failure to appear, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricky James Kilby, 36, of Taylorsville, bond surrender, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Tyler Melton, 24, of Lipe Road, Troutman, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts each of trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking heroin and one count each of sell/deliver within 1,000 feet of school property, possess Schedule I, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, $310,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Joseph Moore, 60, of Montibello Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 11
Mark Lee Ball, 34, of Baker Street, Statesville, possess methamphetamine and failure to appear, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald Dean Foster Jr., 42, of Matthews, two counts of failure to appear, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Lee McDonald III, 34, of Wooten Farm Road, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jericho Lamonte White, 29, of Kannapolis, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Miles Landon Holland, 58, of Marcie Lane, Statesville, second-degree arson, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kimberly Ann Little Overcash, 52, of Alexander Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 12
Duane Todd Bruch, 58, of Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson, $425,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cliff Few Jr., 37, of Pikesville, Maryland, manufacture/possess weapon of mass death/destruction, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Eric Boyd Wilson, 44, of Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, possess methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Allen Breeden, 35, of Pounders Ridge Lane, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Dillon West, 30, of West Stewart Avenue, Mooresville, possess/receive stolen property, possess controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail and possess methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 13
William Jon Fleming, 43, of Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, possess methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Vernon Eugene Jones Jr., 43, of West Raleigh Avenue, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessie Davis Laury Jr., 53, of South Elm Street, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
James William Tyrone Borders, 46, of East Greenbriar Road, Statesville, DWI and habitual DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 14
Christopher Michael Baker, 43, of Reuben Drive, Statesville, counterfeiting or uttering counterfeit coin and obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rayna Marie Wilson Williams, 36, of Reuben Drive, Statesville, counterfeiting or uttering counterfeit coin and obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hasaanul Haq, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hillel Linn Miller, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Eugene Morrison Jr., 33, of Dellinger Drive, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, $57,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Michael Harsh, 30, of Nile Circle, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Jordan Lippard, 30, of Beulah Drive, Statesville, DWI, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Eugene Jones, 38, of Charles Town, West Virginia, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 15
Joshua David Hamilton Walton, 39, of Birmingham, Alabama, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Treyvon Latrell Turner, 19, of Hill Terrace, Statesville, three counts of probation violation and one count of possess methamphetamine, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Van Rowell, 31, of Charlotte, possess stolen motor vehicle and possessing stolen goods, $13,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Keri Trevino, 33, of Wood Street, Statesville, child abuse-commit sexual act upon a juvenile, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Randall Lee Wensil, 44, homeless, probation violation, $5,000 bond, Cabarrus County law enforcement.
Crystal Nicole Randalman, 36, of Maiden, possess methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael Ayinde Scott Boyce, 22, of Hickory, possessing stolen goods and possess methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Fredrick Jamar Cherry, 32, of Brunswick Street, Mooresville, possession of a stolen firearm, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Mackenzie Albert Donahue, 22, of Albion, New York, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tammy Charlene Kiser Lockamy, 50, of Porter Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Department
Laura Lee Gibson, 46, of Bentbrook Road, Statesville, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 16
Magnus Richard Trimbach, 19, of Scanlon Road, Mooresville, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jody Dale Tischler, 42, of Charlotte, obtaining property by false pretense, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Antoine Jamell Troutman, 34, of Cascade Street, Mooresville, criminal use of counterfeit trademark and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephen Wayne Bryden, 32, of Maiden, larceny of motor vehicle parts, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Mark Anthony Hatcher, 32, of Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count of common law robbery, $45,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Michael Charles Cecchini, 61, of Maiden, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.