Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

Jordan Tyler Melton, 24, of Lipe Road, Troutman, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts each of trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking heroin and one count each of sell/deliver within 1,000 feet of school property, possess Schedule I, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, $310,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.