Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 31-Jan. 6

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 31

Nathan Lenoy Adkins, 24, of Rock Hopper Lane, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

James Michael Barnett Jr., 40, of Pilch Road, Statesville, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking/entering, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, larceny of vehicle parts and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Jonathan Ray Dalton, 44, of Charlotte, larceny of a motor vehicle, $1,500 bond, Union County law enforcement.

Jacob Dalton White, 19, of East Pressley Avenue, Mooresville, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.