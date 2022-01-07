Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 30-Jan.5

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 30
Teona Kejohnette Bruner, 27, of Ascending Lane, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Damian Santibanez Jr., 23, of Yadkinville, possession of methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Roy Lee Williams, 50, of Princeton, West Virginia, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $500,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 31
Logan Patrick Craven, 26, of Davidson, assault inflicting serious injury to a law enforcement officer, probation, etc. and malicious conduct by a prisoner, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Daniel Ray Cox, 48, of Kistler Farm Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Daquanta O’Neil Dobbins, 19, of Reid Street, Statesville, three counts of manufacture MDPV, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Ray Burris, 30, of Sassafras Road, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 1
Carla Esther Torres, 20, of Assembly Drive, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nikole Alexandra Neal, 31, of Overcash Road, Troutman, two counts each of manufacture MDPV and possession of methamphetamine and one count each of attempt and conspiracy: penalties and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashbia Lark, 49, of Cross Hill, South Carolina, fugitive from justice, no bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
James Timothy Benfield, 46, of York Spann Road, Hamptonville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of failure to appear, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Devin Devon Dixon, 30, of Fayetteville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 2
Gage Thomas Pollak, 31, of Bethel Drive, Harmony, breaking and/or entering, break or enter a motor vehicle and attempted larceny, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley Jordan Hardee, 32, of Gastonia, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 3
Brandon Lee Jones, 34, of Terrell, four counts of break or enter a motor vehicle , three counts of larceny and one count of conspiracy, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Destiny Unique Ashley, 22, of Charlotte, larceny and conspiracy, $1,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Bradley Todd Crider, 29, of Seven Oaks Lane, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession of methamphetamine, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jill Marie Rumbough, 43, of Hendersonville, two counts of probation violation, $15,000 bond, McDowell County law enforcement.
John Frank Craig III, 23, of Charlotte, larceny from a merchant and conspiracy, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Davonte Salaam Dickson, 30, of Newark, New Jersey, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 4
Steven Alexander Parlier, 26, of Granite Falls, possession of Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Deantre Donnell Black, 26, of Cornelius, possession of Schedule I, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber Dawn Akins, 33, of Maiden, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ja Siah Donnell Hunt, 22, of Concord, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and sell or deliver Schedule VI, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ellery Wade Summers, 55, of East Cloaninger Avenue, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Devin Gage Staley, 23, of West Front Street, Statesville, five counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of larceny, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nelson Alteree Bines, 26, of Stanley Drive, Statesville, two counts of robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, break/enter to terrorize/injure and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $200,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Lisa Anne Flowers, 45, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use or controlled substance, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kayla Omega Randolph, 31, of Twisted Oak Lane, Statesville, possession of heroin, $8,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Steven Mayhew, 68, of East Iredell Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 5
James Stanley Horne, 55, of Foxcroft Terrace, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Lee Moore, 54, of Brawley Avenue, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jasmin Tre Lencil Huntsman, 28, of East Raleigh Avenue, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, larceny of a motor vehicle and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $17,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Maleia Nicole Flouton, 26, of Diamond Street, Statesville, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and one count each of identity theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, manufacture MDPV and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Angel Carissa Gardner, 24, of Oak Grove Road, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen motor vehicle, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Roger Lee Brown, 45, of Harrill Street, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $5,00 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Edward Estep, 45, of Greenland Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.