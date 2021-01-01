Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 23-Dec.30

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-30. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 23
Destiny True Hubbard, 40, of Mt. Airy, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Michael Jenkins, 51, of Rankin Hill Road, Troutman, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Winzel Dallas Jacobs, 43, of Bridges Creek Drive, Statesville, two counts of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon and one count of attempted first-degree burglary, $450,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Adair Romon McAllister, 46, of East Bell Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Gavin Kayleb Teno, 21, of Ken Lane, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule IV and possession of marijuana, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 24
Jorge Martines Munguia, 23, of Delight Loop, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dec. 25
No felony or DWI arrests.
Dec. 26
Antonio Joshua Dade, 33, Rayon Street, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Lee Williams, 22, of John Carl Drive, Troutman, sell or deliver Schedule VI and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Shwayne Ramseur, 29, of Skyview Lake Road, Harmony, larceny, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katelyn Grace Clouse, 24, of St. Louis, Missouri, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
David Lynn Hornsby, 39, of Sparta, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/jail, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Darrell Garvin, 31, of Simonton Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Patricia Marie Sanchez, 28, of Troutman Avenue, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I and failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 27
Benjamin Joseph Pratt, 42, of Fesperman Circle, Troutman, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Lamont Redmon, 34, of Eaves Lane, Statesville, first-degree burglary and conspiracy, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian Kenneth Kinder, 39, of Waterford Drive, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and fugitive from justice, $125,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Byron Deshawn Duff, 33, of Charlotte Street, Mooresville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 28
Kissiah Damara Redmon, 21, of Eaves Lane, Statesville, attempted first-degree burglary and conspiracy, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 29
Margaret Evans Meadows, 42, of Beatty Avenue, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Allen Daniel West, 45, of Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Marquize Eugene Everhart, 25, of Barndale Drive, Troutman, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Christopher Ian Cotterman, 37, of Cherokee, assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Calvin William Davis Jr., 49, of South Green Street, Statesville, break/enter to terriorize/injure, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Department.
Tyler Oneal Bryson, 29, of Jonathan Lane, Statesville, larceny, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Lahiem Westley Alan Johnson, 35, of Springfield, Massachusetts, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 30
Thomas Alan Spaulding, 56, of Fantasy Lane, Mooresville, two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and one count each of manufacture of Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI and possession of marijuana, $18,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Frank Leo Ducharme, 46, of Jasmine Circle, Troutman, three counts of probation violation, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Allen Welch, 34, of Damascus Church Road, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Kenneth David Colten McCleese, 28, of Woodhaven Drive, Statesville , identity theft, financial transaction card takes/obtains/withholds a financial transaction card and credit card fraud, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Seth Allen Bowman, 22, of Wendover Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Wesley William Cochran, 26, of Chapel Hill, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.