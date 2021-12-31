Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 23-29

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 23
Charles William Johnson, 65, of Charlotte, common law robbery and conspiracy to commit larceny, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
David Michael Benoist, 35, of Mount Vernon Church Road, Olin, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amanda Lee Neely, 39, of Brawley School Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $15,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Zachary Taylor Hammer, 25, of Eagle Mills Road, Hamptonville, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Theresa Ann Cristino, 56, of Madelia Circle, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 24
Steven Lee Caskey, 43, of Hull Street, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Earl Clifford Killian III, 33, of Beracah Road, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering, possession of burglary tools, larceny and conspiracy, $25,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Bradley Doby, 34, homeless, failure to appear, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender and probation violation, $120,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 25
Robin Melissa Edwards, 45, of Warrensville, South Carolina, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jesse William Ledford, 32, of Dallas, possession of methamphetamine, parole violation, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of Schedule II, no bond on the parole violation and $70,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Adarion Decoda Parsons-Derr, 25, of Taylorsville, possess a stolen motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Kasey Allen Randol, 31, of Peridot Drive, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christina Marie Reed, 42, of Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, two counts of failure to appear, $22,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Dec. 26
Jamie Lea Gober, 32, of Bethlehem Road, Statesville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Scottie Franklin Greer, 50, of Skyuka Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessica Nicole Black, 30, of Dogwood Estates Circle, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Akira Chauncey Linney, 23, of Reid Street, Statesville, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackie Danielle Martin, 47, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dec. 27
Johnny Ray Chambers, 53, of East Greenbriar Road, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rhonda Gail Nance Sanchez, 47, homeless, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Corbin Labron Brandon, 29, of Winston Avenue, Statesville, failure to appear, $180,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Allen Campbell, 46, of Shepherd Valley Road, Mooresville, four counts of obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of uttering a forged instrument and one count each of accessing computers or artifice to defraud, possess a stolen motor vehicle, alter/destroy/remove serial number of a firearm, notary fraud and alter/forging title, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 28
Austin Coty Locklear, 24, of Wilson Street, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jeffrey Allen Matthews, 58, of Byers Road, Troutman, assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer, probation, etc., $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Daniel Richard Brand Sr., 58, of Plains Drive, Cleveland, identity theft and fugitive from justice, $55,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dydrion Deandre Leach, 22, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, two counts of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $300,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Timothy George Kohuth, 61, of Cabana Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $3,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dec. 29
Sean Michael Renard Hayes, 45, of East Debbie Lane, Statesville, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and larceny after break/enter, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joyce Ross Johnson, 39, of Lundy Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristen Leigh Werth, 33, of South Center Street, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $6,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Katherine Amrie Moore, 41, of Brawley Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.