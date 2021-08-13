Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 5-11

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 5
Tauvea Malik Davis, 18, of Beckley, West Virginia, possession of a stolen firearm, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ishmel Elijah Prince, 21, of Tallahassee, Florida, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brian Dean McGarity, 40, of Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement.
Li’lawrence Minus, 25, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Bryan Furr, 47, of Salisbury, aggravated serious injury by vehicle and DWI, $50,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Samuel Allen Herion, 31, of Bear Poplar Road, Cleveland, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Herbert James Hubbard, 32, of Londale Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aug. 6
Matthew Jacob Bass, 27, of Catawba, possession of heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $35,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Andrew Jameson Kovalchik, 39, of Elysian Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Donald Cranfill, 44, of North Race Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Yolanda Ramseur Allison, 43, of North Patterson Street, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Latrina Renee Daye, 44, of Holly Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Derek Kevin Gambrell, 23, of Reynolds Road, Statesville, common law obstruction of justice, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Toma Stanley Robbs, 47, of Winston-Salem, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Robert Lloyd Garris Jr., 44, of Carol Woods Drive, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Kyle Gettys, 58, of Verna Drive, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aug. 7
Jacob Charles Brown, 33, of Pine State Road, Troutman, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and habitual misdemeanor assault, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathaniel Rorie, 35, of Huntersville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lisa McLain Sherriff, 51, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick Alan Knittel, 55, of Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Corey Michael Stewart, 30, of Original Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Dean Lacount, 41, of South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 8
El Amin, 54, of Charlotte, possession of stolen motor vehicle and possession of cocaine, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 25, of Knox School Road, Cleveland, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule III and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph James Morrison, 28, of Plank Barn Road, Stony Point, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, $13,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 9
Justin Leo Moreno, 27, of Mount Airy, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture MDPV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Steven Sanny, 28, of Conductor Lane, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Latif Rauf Sattar, 26, of Farmers Folly Drive, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kamal Devar Allen, 21, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricky Dean Glover Jr., 32, of South Main Street, Mooresville, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Edward Hopper Jr., 39, of Newburgh, New York, manufacture MDPV and possession of marijuana, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ruben Ayala Rodriguez, 32, of Stanley, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 10
Daniel Brown Chambers Jr., 21, of Ledgehill Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Travis Frederick Castro, 23, of Culp Street, Mooresville, break or enter a motor vehicle, financial transaction card takes/obtains and obtaining property by false pretense, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brantly Lee Minton, 32, of Alexander, failure to appear, $49,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brenda Michaela Ann Smith, 23, of North Maple Street, Mooresville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
William Edward Gordon III, 31, of Ascending Lane, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Robinson, 37, of Denver, breaking and/or entering, larceny and financial transaction card takes/obtains, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Lee Worley, 54, of Almond Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Latoya Shauntae Teasley, 28, of Alexander Street, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jose Armando Montano-Ascencio, 22, of Lexington, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 11
Tre Marquise Dese, 20, of Hartwell, Georgia, manufacture MDPV, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Amy Renee O’Brien, 35, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule I, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamie Lee Mouse, 28, of Cornelius, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II and possession of cocaine, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jaleel Marquis Edwards Phifer, 23, of JC Circle, Mooresville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $45,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Stephanie Michelle Blankschen, 37, of Horizon Drive, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Lee France, 38, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stacy Lynn Evans, 48, of Rochester, New York, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Teresa Kiser Forrest, 60, of Porter Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricky Leo Frenette, 56, of Wild Rose Loop, Mooresville, two counts of possession of Schedule II and one count each of possession of Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.