Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 26-Sept. 1

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 26
Delfio Lusgardo Delgado, 54, of Joe Road, Statesville, 20 counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult and eight counts of indecent liberties with children, $450,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Thor Svette, 55 of Johnson City, Tennessee, larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Wesley Edward Austin, 33, of Grover, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sharon Renee Parker Davis, 32, of Hickory, three counts each of trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $430,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tressune Tarves Cherry, 30, Sycamore Street, Mooresville, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession of cocaine, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Marisa Lynn Gresham, 43, Blackwelder Road, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aug. 27
Michael Allen Hatfield, 30, of Grove City, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lara Ashley Whitaker, 33, of Sweetwater Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $18,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Donald Eugene Owens Jr., 39, of Kannapolis, larceny and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $5,000 bond on the remaining charge, Mooresville Police Department.
Brian Keith Cook, 49, of Yadkinville, two counts of assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Chance Alexander Martin, 24, of Yadkinville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tina Arlene Restivo, 29, of Mocksville, possession of cocaine, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Mark Antony Towers II, 25, of Charing Place, Mooresville, probation violation and possession of burglary tools, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Mooresville Police Department.
Mark Kyle Gettys, 58, of North Oakwood Drive, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aug. 28
Ricardo A. Mathias, 32, of Faith Road, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Lee Caskey, 42, of Trailway Drive, Statesville, possession of Schedule III, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Gage Handy, 24, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, two counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and one count each of break or enter a motor vehicle and conspiracy, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Emil Nagel, 48, of Newton, DWI-motorboat/vessel, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Wildlife.
Aug. 29
Slater Ryan McCray, 19, of Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Steven James Morrison, 27, of Freedom Park Circle, Statesville, probation violation, stalking and break/enter to terrorize/injure, no bond on the probation violation and $50,000 on the remaining charges, Mooresville Police Department.
Christopher Jermychel Berryman, 26, of Mebane Street, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and sell or deliver Schedule VI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Richard Earl Russell Jr., 51, of Hagler Road, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Aaron Wallace Geer, 37, of Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Benito Pina Ferretiz, 33, of York Spann Road, Hamptonville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 30
Labryant Tremaine Nichols, 28, of Opal Street, Statesville, trafficking heroin and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Anita Gail McAlpine, 54, of Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance of premises of penal institution/local jail and probation violation, $11,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jimmie Ray Terrell Jr., 55, of Deaton Street, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Suarez Bertin Salazar, 27, of Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Leigh Elliott, 31, of Miller Farm Road, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Patrick Pinckney, 25, of Lake City, South Carolina, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Shian Patel, 27, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 31
Christopher Dean Owens, 35, of Pinnacle, manufacture MDPV, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $30,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Renae Nicole Jones, 35, of Rocky River Road, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Wayne Lawson, 30, of Lexington, larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Wesley Shafer, 41, of West Avenue West, Troutman, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Tony Ernest Bunton, 64, of Eufola Road, Statesville, four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 1
Julia Marie Mitchum, 37, of Vale, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dustin Tyler Napier, 25, of Big Forest Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Matthew Lamonte Cowan, 35, of Crest Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Branden Ray Costa, 41, of Lamar, South Carolina, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of cocaine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brandon Roberts, 23, of Kannapolis, DWI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.