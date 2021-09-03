Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 26-Sept. 1

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 26

Delfio Lusgardo Delgado, 54, of Joe Road, Statesville, 20 counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult and eight counts of indecent liberties with children, $450,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

William Thor Svette, 55 of Johnson City, Tennessee, larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Wesley Edward Austin, 33, of Grover, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.