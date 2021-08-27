Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 19-25

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 19
Breanna Paige Connolly, 21, of Trinity Road, Statesville, bond surrender, $2,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Elizabeth Millsaps Davis, 34, of Duck Creek Road, Troutman, weapon on campus or other educational property, $25,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 29, homeless, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
John Brandon Thompson, 35, of Beracah Road, Mooresville, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count each of breaking and/or entering, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and larceny after break/enter, $95,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Patrick Sherriff, 28, of Crosswhite Lane, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 20
Phillip William Kiser, 42, of Southway Lane, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lenzell Boddie Jr., 62, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian Keith Gilbert III, 42, of Deerchase Circle, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count of interfering with electronic monitoring device, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Statesville Police Department.
Andrew Steven Coleman, 33, of Falling Leaf Lane, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office; also arrested on Aug. 24 for break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle and bond surrender, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alec Christopher Murdock, 25, of Ostwalt-Amity Road, Troutman, possession of Schedule II, $8,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rashad Kentrelle Darrisaw, 30, of Charlotte, larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, probation violation and governor’s warrant, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dillon Michael Edward Baugus, 29, of Lumber Lane, Harmony, two counts of bond surrender, $50,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Gloria Patricia Markham, 54, of Carvar Pond Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Leonard Hagan Reed, 47, of Gastonia, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 21
Eric Maurice Byers, 51, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of marijuana, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Deborah Lynn Broome, 43, of West Iredell Circle, Statesville, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Lebron Reid, 36, of East Greenbriar Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department; also arrested Aug. 25 for assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Julia Adams Griffin, 25, of Belmont, DWI $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tomas Lorenzo Carbajal, 33, of Wedgedale Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aug. 22
Christopher Ray Smith, 29, of Foxcroft Terrace, Statesville, manufacture MDPV and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Trent Brandon Carpenter, 35, of Denver, possession of heroin, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley Nicole Wright, 34, of Morganton, possession of heroin, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Killian, 36, of East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count each of possessing stolen goods and possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jennifer Elizabeth Hansbrough, 37, of East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, aiding and abetting larceny and obtaining property by false pretense, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jesus Campos-Mendoza, 37, of Boonville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Omar Martinez-Avelino, 32, of Brookfield Drive, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Timothy Scott Fink, 32, of Kimmon Road, Harmony, DWI and hit-and-run causing injury, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 23
Erick Hernandez-Diaz, 26, of County Line Road, Stony Point, possession of cocaine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Allen Koch, 37, of Brookview Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jeremiah Nathaniel White, 26, of Ashe Street, Mooresville, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $200,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Melissa Jane Currie, 36, of Concord, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Casey Aaron Jordan, 30, of Country Lane, Mooresville, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Deangelo Missouri, 38, of Charlotte, two counts each of common law robbery, larceny, failure to appear and probation violation, $179,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Ryan Faw, 24, of North Wilkesboro, three counts of probation violation, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Joseph Daniel Wells, 38, of Charlotte, two counts of failure to appear, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dana Bevins Williams Jr., 49, of Troutman Farm Road, Statesville, three counts of failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 24
Shaquan Latravion Douglas, 20, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Randall Antonio Carr, 42, of Salisbury Road, Statesville, attempt first-degree burglary and break or enter a motor vehicle, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Scott Mateyunaas, 50, of Center Point Drive, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 25
Dominique Oneal Jackson, 33, of Gastonia, two counts of sell/deliver Schedule III and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joseph Ray Lockamy, 31, of Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
James Elbert Brooks, 56, of Twilight Lane, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Myers White, 42, of Sweet Birch Drive, Olin eight counts of disclosing private images, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marla Jean McDaniel, 48, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture MDPV, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Matthew Mark Shumake, 39, of Young Street, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.