Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 19-25

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 19

Breanna Paige Connolly, 21, of Trinity Road, Statesville, bond surrender, $2,000 bond, bail bonding agency.

Elizabeth Millsaps Davis, 34, of Duck Creek Road, Troutman, weapon on campus or other educational property, $25,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.

Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 29, homeless, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

John Brandon Thompson, 35, of Beracah Road, Mooresville, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count each of breaking and/or entering, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and larceny after break/enter, $95,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.