Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug.13-19

Aug. 13
Michael John Bertolo, 25, of Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brett Michael Myers, 25, of Deer Chase Circle, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $2,500, Statesville Police Department.
Ja’heim Jamez Simpson, 19, of Longdale Drive, Statesville, involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse causing serious injury, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Cory Ellis Dressler, 30, of Carlyle Road, Troutman, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dydrion Deandre Leach, 21, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Johnathan Ramirez, 20, of Odell Road, Statesville, DWI and driving after consuming under age 21, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Isaac Douglas Smith, 21, of Lockerbie Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000, Mooresville Police Department.
Aug. 14
Keysha Gale Hobbs, 38, of Rock Island Drive, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $35,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Shane Alan Josey, 20, of Sullivan Road, Statesville, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, three counts of sell/deliver Schedule VI and one count each of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, sell/deliver Schedule II, sell/deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brianna Shynice Heller, 19, of Rumley Lane, Statesville, four counts of larceny by servants/other employees, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Quoterris Tucker, 19, of West Front Street, Statesville, robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Howard Myers, 26, of Charleston, West Virginia, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 15
Charles Robert Graham, 40, of Damron Lane, Harmony, manufacture of MPDV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Ray Fraley Jr., 37, of Jericho Road, Harmony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tamir Elsea Randall, 25, of East Memorial Highway, Harmony, possession of Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and DWI, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Levar Abram, 40, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Emanuel Joshua Abram, 42, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine, $350,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 16
Crystal Lynn Flowers, 37, of Bethel Drive, Harmony, failure to appear, $25,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kayla Renee Godfrey, 32, of Bluewing Lane, Mooresville, 32, bond surrender, $10,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Amy Rebecca Sloop, 34, of Cornelius, fugitive from justice, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department,
Ivan Vargas-Neri, 28, of Salisbury, DWI, $25,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 17
D’Anthony Raekwon Davidson, 23, of West Bell Street, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count each of assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer, failure to appear and true bill, $295,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Clark Fox, 23, of Old Mountain Road, Statesville, common law robbery, conspiracy to commit larceny and possessing stolen goods, $20,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Joshua Quincy Marlow, 46, of Rosevine Road, Statesville, DWI, $7,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Clayton Carlie Frazier, 59, of Summerton, South Carolina, DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 18
Breyon Deandra Tucker, 38, of East Bell Street, Statesville, two counts of breaking/entering to terrorize/injure and one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, parole violation and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $35,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Heather Delayne Mullis Norkett, 50, of Diner Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Davidson County law enforcement.
John Antoine Moses, 28, of Charlotte, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Jajuan Arnold, 24, of Charlotte, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brionna Lee Propst, 22, of Flanders Drive, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Stephen Brent Lomax, 48, of Williams Road, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Reginald Maurice Byrd, 49, of Charlotte, two counts each of obtaining property by false pretense and fraudulent use of an ID card and one count of fugitive from justice, $58,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
George Charles Henry White III, 68, of Island Ford Road, Statesville, first-degree murder, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Casey Nicole Hines, 29, of Lakeview Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
D’Angelo Malindsay Barker, 20, of Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Keshona Chandel Jones, 24, of Fifth Street, Statesville, embezzlement of property received by virtue of office/employment, $25,000, Troutman Police Department.
Eric Lee Dishman, 49, of Brandy Lane, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count of possession of methamphetamine, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Berdandino Martinez-Hernandez, 33, of Line Street, Statesville, DWI, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aug. 19
Cody Martin Stevens, 27, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Myia Brooke Ciccarelli, 23, of Hyde Lane, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jacob Dalton White, 19, of East Pressley Avenue, Mooresville, common law robbery, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joshua Wayne Minton, 23, of Dishman Ridge Lane, Hiddenite, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daquanta O’Neil Dobbins, 18, of Reid Street, Statesville, robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ivory Harrison, 42, of Charlotte, parole violation, no bond, Troutman Police Department.
Antonio Green, 48, of Charlotte, five counts of larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny, $60,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Robert Deangelo Missouri, 37, of Charlotte, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, $20,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Kyle Lee Hughes, 23, Mott Park Drive, Statesville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Matthew Babson, 23, of Asheboro, three counts of probation violation and one count of failure to appear, $110,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jeremy Dennis Reed, 46, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
