Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 12
Timothy Ryan Chapman, 29, of Titanium Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $50,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Aris T. Hairston, 35, of Charleston, West Virginia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Onna Tamar McNease, 35, homeless, attempted break or enter a building, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Chelsea Nicole Millsaps, 29, of Overcash Road, Troutman, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Clifton Brown, 33, of Concord, obtaining property by false pretense, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Santos Miguel Aguirre, 38, of Rex Lane, Statesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Edward Blackwell, 58, homeless, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Peter Paul Toth, 54, of Huntersville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Aug. 13
Caleb Tony Allison, 19, of Cascade Street, Mooresville, break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of marijuana, $55,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Bobby Lewis Cloer, 40, homeless, failure to appear, $75,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Rexie Franklin Pychon, 55, of Bethlehem Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Larry Wayne Beam Jr., 47, of Kannapolis, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Zackery Thomas Noble, 36, of Taylorsville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristopher Benjamin Henson, 41, of Denver, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Wayne Turner, 44, of Briarhill Road, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break or enter, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jacob Joe Hayes, 18, of Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of motor vehicle parts, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyler Scott McCarty, 24, of Normandy Road, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Aug. 14
Jessica Cheyenne Nichols, 18, of Selma Drive, Mooresville, first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brandon Wayne Erdmann, 29, of Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, larceny, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jonathon William Faulkner, 25, of West McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, discharging a firearm into occupied property, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Michelle Lee Spittler, 49, of Langtree Road, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Patrice Shante Blackwood, 33, of Marlo Loop, Troutman, malicious conduct by a prisoner and DWI, $15,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Bryan Allen Burroughs, 50, of Commodore Loop, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Robert Steven Mayberry, 69, of Treasure Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joseph Lavorn Dye, 40, of Walk On Road, Stony Point, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Statesville Police Department.
Aug. 15
Marshall Earlie Hackett, 51, of Charlotte, trafficking marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession of marijuana, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shirley Jeaulyne Wise 28, of Catawba, possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Artis Parks, 30, of Seventh Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Erwin Randall Davidson Jr., 32, of Sonja Drive, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Justin Wayne Beverly, 39, of Salisbury, failure to appear and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $20,000 bond on the remaining charge, Mooresville Police Department.
Jonathan Lynn Clark, 41, of Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer, probation, etc., $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tomas Catalan, 37, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 16
Terriel Quaderius Powell, 18, of Hickory Avenue, Statesville, murder, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Breanna Paige Connolly, 21, of Chenault Road, Cleveland, conspiracy to sell narcotics, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Samuel Jones Jr., 34, of Huntersville, first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christopher David Quattlebaum, 29, of Claremont, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and two counts of sell/deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Bryan Philip Morton, 19, of Winston-Salem, burning or otherwise destroying crops in the field, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Sue Bradford, 37, of East Bell Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kevin Dewayne Ghent, 38, of Pine State Road, Troutman, possession of counterfeit instrument/currency/check, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Alfred William Allison, 81, of Rocky River Road, Mooresville, fleeing to elude arrest, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Naiil Jamal Ramadan, 24, of Harrisburg, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Aug. 17
Jeremy Lee Lewis, 38, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cory Elijah Moretz, 33, of Circle Loop, Stony Point, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Sparkle Deon Sharpe, 42, of Deaton Street, Statesville, two counts each of trafficking in heroin, sell or deliver Schedule III and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $600,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Eugene Ikard, 62, of Eighth Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and parole violation, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Alexander Key, 35, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 18
Erica Babson Irwin, 38, of Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alan Chipman Keever, 48, of Windsor Lane, Statesville, possession of heroin, probation violation and failure to appear, $70,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Tony Wayne Perkins, 43, of Shearers Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
John Stephen Robosky III, 40, of Maysville, two counts of probation violation, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Chasity Dawn Jordan, 22, of Westglow Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
James Devon Overcash, 25, of Pondasuzie Drive, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.