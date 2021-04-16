Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 8-14

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 8-14. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 8
Eric Jaden Glasgow, 19, of Dunlap Loop, Statesville, two counts of possession of Schedule I and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Montrea Alexander, 44, of Fifth Street, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Joshua Ryan Rice, 35, of West Moore Avenue, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Lee Warren, 33, of Mitchell Avenue, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jacquese Devon Campbell, 30, of High Point, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joseph Scott Fielding, 32, of Fox Run Drive, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Patrick Creighton George, 30, of Carroll Street, Statesville, identity theft, possessing stolen goods, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $50,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Earnest Carter Sharpe Jr., 69, of Sparrow Lane, Statesville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Lee Shuford, 18, of Lakeview Drive, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marco Antonio Gonzalez-Amaya, 52, of Russell Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Donna Elizabeth Owens, 52, of Alexander, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
April 9
Kurtis Demar Rivens, 35, of Davidson, possession of cocaine, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kevin Wayne King, 38, of Hickory, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substances and possession of a controlled substance on premises of a penal institution/local jail, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Dalton White, 19, of East Pressley Avenue, Mooresville, failure to appear, $4,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Walker Vaillancourt III, 18, of Barium Springs Road, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joey Michael Curlee, 36, of Taylorsville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Derek Allen Dimock, 40, of Assembly Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alexander Berovides, 30, of Cornelius, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jessica Marie-Lynn Krause, 36, of Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, DWI and hit-and-run causing injury, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Lynn Elizabeth Morgan, 52, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 10
Noah Franklin Potts, 41, of Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, first-degree murder, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Todd Turner Sr., 50, of Lakeview Drive, Statesville, true bill, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anna Grace Money, 26, of Treeline Drive, Statesville, disclosing private images/adult, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristopher James Oneill, 23, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Derek Hager, 38, of Rolling Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Crystal Susanne Yokeley, 47, of North Wilkesboro, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Royal Melvin Warren, 45, of Barracuda Loop, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Anthony Shane Moore, 30, of Rankin Hill Road, Troutman, DWI and habitual impaired driver, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April 11
Ulysses Davon Porterfield, 18, of Pelion, South Carolina, buy/sell/possess property with an altered serial number, $30,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Austin McCoy Harmon, 18, of Lexington, South Carolina, alter/destroy/remove serial number of firearm, $30,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Charles Cavin Craft, 18, of Lexington, South Carolina, buy/sell/possess property with altered serial number, $30,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Michael Allen Ponder Jr., 18, of Lexington, South Carolina, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and buy/sell/possession property with altered serial number, $105,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Anthony Dewayne Daye, 37, of Charles Street, Statesville, 17 counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Josue Ariel Hernandez-Ruiz, 20, of Kernersville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
William Lee France, 38, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule I, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Emily Erin Prince, 30, of Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nathan Phillip Fleming, 20, of Cleveland, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Anthony Michael Tesoro, 42, of Valrico, Florida, DWI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lance Tyler Loper, 24, of Lincolnton, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April 12
Donald Ray Shumake, 44, of Doster Avenue, Mooresville, sell/deliver of Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II $6,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ricky James Sewell, 36, of Salisbury, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson Colt Clark, 23, of Eastport Lane, Mooresville, possession of cocaine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Somer Dawn Fox, 40, of Kennette Street, Mooresville, three counts of assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer, $4,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
D’angelo Malindsay Barker, 21, of China Grove, larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacques Jerrell Parks, 26, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, 17 counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, $70,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Victoria Carol Clifton, 55, of Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 13
Marco Antonio Pagan, 36, of Concord, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $17,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kendell Lynn Hill, 23, of Taylorsville, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Alexander County law enforcement.
Joshua Ray Williams, 32, of Wedgeview Lane, Statesville, hit-and-run, $50,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Melissa Jane Currie, 35, of Concord, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ebon’e Ray Davis, 36, of Greensboro, possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Danny James Byrd, 34, of Hamptonville, alter/destroy/steal evidence of criminal conduct, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kris Templeton Pardue, 54, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Janet Ann Saley, 40, of Oak Breeze Drive, Mooresville, two counts of larceny by servants/other employees, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerry Louis Elliott, 64, of Monroe, two counts of larceny, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nicholas John Racano, 43, of Harbor Landing Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April 14
Daniel Lee Hammonds, 41, of Tarrington Drive, Statesville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $520,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Darius Lamonte Gill, 29, of North Main Street, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I and possession of cocaine, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Mariah Cynthia Katherine Coley, 24, of Sullivan Road, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and one count each of possession of Schedule IV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Cameron Lakie Wheeler, 24, of 11th Street, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tiffany Rochelle Robinson, 39, of Apple Valley Lane, Statesville, medical assistance fraud, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Gray Stuart, 24, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule IV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
David Everhart, 65, of Cleveland, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Maurice Marcel Mason, 51, of Charlotte, two counts of possessing stolen goods and one count of fugitive from justice, $9,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Erica Nicole Eddie, 18, of Charlotte, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, $6,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Angela Dawn Dishman, 48, of East Broad Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Shelby Steven Adams, 27, of Hiddenite, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.