Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 8-14

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 8-14. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 8

Eric Jaden Glasgow, 19, of Dunlap Loop, Statesville, two counts of possession of Schedule I and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Montrea Alexander, 44, of Fifth Street, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Joshua Ryan Rice, 35, of West Moore Avenue, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Lee Warren, 33, of Mitchell Avenue, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.