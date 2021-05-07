Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 29-May 5

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 29-May 5. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 29
Isaiah Jamel Jones, 20, of Charlotte, fugitive from justice, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michisha Baker Campbell, 45, of Horseshoe Loop, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael David Kistler, 47, of Brumley Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $20,000 on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Madison Cassidy Moore, 26, of Old Mountain Road, Statesville, involuntary manslaughter, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Christian Jolly, 28, of Collenton Lane, Mooresville, two counts of failure to appear, $27,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tristan Lee Gabriel, 20, of China Grove, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April 30
Kevin Michael Duckworth, 32, of Allen Road, Harmony, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, $53,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katherine Elizabeth Janvrin, 31, of Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Brandy Marie Jones, 41, of Randolph Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jared Tyler Potts, 33, of Murdock Road, Troutman, possession of cocaine and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $5,000 on the remaining charge, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Cameron Lakie Wheeler, 24, of 11th Street, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Darrel Wayne Walker, 47, of Devon Forest Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christopher Michael Wilson, 36, of North Kelly Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 1
Angela Deneice James, 41, of North Wilkesboro, six counts of bond surrender and one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of Schedule II, $85,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
Crique Hezron Gary, 26, of Greensboro, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ronald James Hooven Jr., 50, of Cumberland, Pennsylvania, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 2
Christian Lea Norton, 41, Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph James Morrison, 27, of Plank Barn Lane, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Darius Rasheed Houston, 37, of Bell Street, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
May 3
Andy Maurice Reid, 60, of Broadway Court, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Woody James Allison Jr., 40, of Rocky River Road, Mooresville, sex offender on social media, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Phyllis Ann Fleming, 30, of Hickory, failure to appear and true bill, $83,000 bond, Lincoln County law enforcement.
Kiontae Jashaun Glaspy, 24, Lee Street, Mooresville, sell or deliver Schedule VI and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nathaniel Lee Shinn, 30, of Connelly Springs, possession of stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kenneth Hugh Gobble Jr., 46, of Deep Water Road, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count each of failure to appear and involuntary manslaughter, $290,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
May 4
James Stoddard Thompson, 39, of Mableton, Georgia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Davineo Christopher Bigsby, 31, of Lithonia, Georgia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Danielle Nicole Allen, 24, of Hobbs Lane, Mooresville, probation violation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Billy Lynn Daugherty, 43, of Durand Lane, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $12,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Earl Clifford Killian, 32, of Charlotte, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
May 5
Traci Diane Goodman, 38, of China Grove, identity theft, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tyler Blake Treece, 27, of Concord, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marvin Lyle King Sr., 57, of Eastside Drive, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brandon Gerald Steele Jr., 29, of 11th Street, Statesville, three counts of failure to appear and one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and larceny of a motor vehicle, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dupre Rolon Falls Jr., 30, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Lauren Ashley Fontanez, 27, of Skyuka Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Deshaun Marquise Taylor, 23, of Charlotte, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.