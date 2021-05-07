Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 29-May 5

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 29-May 5. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 29

Isaiah Jamel Jones, 20, of Charlotte, fugitive from justice, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Michisha Baker Campbell, 45, of Horseshoe Loop, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael David Kistler, 47, of Brumley Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $20,000 on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Madison Cassidy Moore, 26, of Old Mountain Road, Statesville, involuntary manslaughter, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.