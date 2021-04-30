Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 22-28

Walter Jammel-lee Buford, 30, of Charlotte, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

April 23

Thomas Michael Powers, 47, of High Point, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fugitive from justice and speeding to elude arrest, no bond on the fugitive charge and $55,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary David Kutschenko, 37, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession of Schedule II, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Andrew Jameson Kovalchik, 39, of Elysian Drive, Mooresville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.