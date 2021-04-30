Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 22-28

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 22-28. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 22
Antonio Lamar Crowder, 36, of Lark Glen Drive, Mooresville, interfering with electronic monitoring device, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Dalton Smallwood, 23, of Freeze Crossing Drive, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kyle Lawrence Suddarth, 42, of Greenland Drive, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Phillip Aaron Crawford, 36, of West Debbie Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Leon Junior Johnson, 35, of Rockingham, identity theft, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kesean Campanella Saddler, 21, of Kimmon Road, Harmony, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of marijuana, $3,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Walter Jammel-lee Buford, 30, of Charlotte, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 23
Thomas Michael Powers, 47, of High Point, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fugitive from justice and speeding to elude arrest, no bond on the fugitive charge and $55,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Zachary David Kutschenko, 37, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession of Schedule II, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Andrew Jameson Kovalchik, 39, of Elysian Drive, Mooresville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Donnie Lee Cherry Jr., 33, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and breaking/entering and larceny, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Terry Scott Phillips Jr., 42, of Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, 16 counts of sex offender at/near child premises, $150,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Georgios Theodoros Ezanidis, 25, of Charlotte, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April 24
Bennett Knight McCoy, 26, of North Bost Street, Statesville, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jarvis Tyrese Roseman, 20, of Hillside Drive, Mooresville, bond surrender, $15,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
April 25
Darren Correll, 55, of Lenoir, two counts of possession of counterfeit instruments and one count of larceny, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Rico Maurice Polk, 28, homeless, three counts of bond surrender and one count of interfering with electronic monitoring device, $45,000 bond, Troutman Police Department and bail bonding agency.
John Lia Yang, 34, of Shinnville Road, Mooresville, probation violation, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Noah Lanoid James, 19, of Charlotte, possession of stolen goods, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Montana Jeffrey Propes, 24, of Indian Trial, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joshua Shane Aldridge, 31, of Lexington, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and possession of methamphetamine, $6,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department
Ricky Scott Campbell, 46, of Sheffield Road, Harmony, two counts of larceny, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Keenan Kyle Tate, 32, of Lexington, possession of stolen goods, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kayla Kristine Tate, 31, of Lexington, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution or local jail, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Wesly Edward Austin, 32, of Grover, possession of stolen goods, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Javier Ferrertiz-Guevara, 43, of Charlotte, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 26
Candace Lee Knight, 32, of Edwina Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tessa Renee Gallardo, 20, of Kansas City, Kansas, aiding and abetting larceny, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Robert Lail, 31, of Brevard Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $400,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joshua Allen Cook, 41, of Damascus Church Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Wesley Bullin, 49, of Gray Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Charles Cloninger, 44, of Claremont, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 27
Travis Scott Melvin, 33, of Hoke Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution or local jail, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Avery Shea Ellis, 24, of Cornelius, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Mariah Leigh Brown, 29, of Cornelius, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Misty Lou Ferguson, 43, of Friendship Road, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Damion Jamar Jenkins, 31, of Muscogee, Georgia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Albert Antonio Henderson, 31, of Hudson, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carl Anthony Cathey, 36, of Armfield Street, Statesville, larceny of a firearm, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Akura Laquan Rickett, 40, of Alexander Street, Mooresville, six counts of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, two counts of sell/deliver Schedule IV and one count each of kidnapping, human trafficking, sell/deliver Schedule III and sexual servitude, $500,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Ray Reynolds, 38, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, fugitive from justice, $400,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kenneth David Hammond II, 46, of Butterfield Circle, Statesville, assault inflicting serious injury to law enforcement officer, probation, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Landis Jevar Harrison, 33, of Fifth Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $120,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 28
Blake James Bishop, 22, of Linwood, larceny, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Clay Austin Sherrill, 74, of Clearcrest Drive, Statesville, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Olivia May Pratt, 38, of Mocksville, probation violation, $15,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Darwin Lee Markham, 57, of Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alex Hilary Johnson, 58, of Mock Mill Road, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.