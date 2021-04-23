Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 15-21

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 15-21. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 15
Shelia Ann Passmore, 69, of Smyrna Lane, Mooresville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Randoll Gerardo Berumen, 30, of Los Angeles, California, two counts of failure to appear, $65,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 16
Ashley William Perkins, 42, of Shearers Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $85,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Matthew Trey Honeycutt, 33, of Crossrail Road, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kalyn Marie Boles, 46, of Moonglow Lane, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Javon Eugene Green, 23, of Georgetown, South Carolina, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 17
Leia Nicole Speaks, 29, of Miller Farm Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Christopher Mendaloff, 47, of Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Archie Elwood Austin Jr., 61, of Hamptonville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 18
William Harvey Leonard, 46, of Lincolnton, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Xavier Shalif Crossley, 25, of Charlotte, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and fugitive from justice, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nasia Pearl Shabazz, 22, of Charlotte, possession of stolen motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Zhanelah Mykel Brown, 19, of Charlotte, possession of stolen motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jarell Emmanuel-Lamont Gilmore, 19, of Charlotte, possession of stolen motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
David William Bates Jr., 37, of Longview Road, Statesville, two counts each of breaking and/or entering a building and larceny after break/enter and one count of conspiracy to break and enter a building, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jared Tyler Potts, 33, of Murdock Road, Troutman, possession of cocaine and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $5,000 bond on the remaining charge, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Casey Nicole Hines, 30, of Lakeview Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Teresa Kiser Forrest, 59, of Porter Road, Statesville, two counts of trafficking heroin, and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of Schedule I and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substances, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alex Michael Neyland, 26, of Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Shawn Scott Irwin, 35, of Heartwood Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Malik Lamar Dwight, 24, of Salisbury, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
April 19
Amy Marie Booth, 42, of Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, bond surrender, $5,000 bond, Cabarrus County law enforcement.
Isaiah David Musto, 33, of Samara Lane, Mooresville, probation violation, $75,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Paul Wayne Thompson, 79, of English Lane, Statesville, abduction of children and conspiracy, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Louis Barras, 38, of Millet Drive, Stony Point, two counts of failure to appear, $50,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Herbert Holderby Davis, 26, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 20
Karlie Lynn Gottschalk, 23, of Tangle Lane, Statesville, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Tuan Anh Ho, 52, of Skyland Drive, Statesville, six counts of indecent liberties with children and one count of second-degree forcible rape, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Danny Ray Jack, 40, of Basil Lane, Harmony, identity theft, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jermiah Franklin Frazier, 18, of Culp Street, Mooresville, assault inflicting serious injury to a law enforcement officer, probation, etc., assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel and malicious conduct by a prisoner, $35,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joshua Kenneth Dover, 33, of Huntersville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Frank Robert Schwantes III, 26, of Midway Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Joyce Jolene Smith, 45, of Massey Deal Road, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
April 21
Tou Phong Xiong, 35, of Harrisburg, larceny of a motor vehicle and identity theft, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Allen Daniel West, 45, of Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, failure to return hired property and probation violation, $15,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Corwin Mantrese Byrd, 34, of North Center Street, Statesville, assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ambroio Duarte Saucedo, 29, of Log Cabin Road, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Dennis Lee Jones Jr., 40, of Troutman Shoals Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $7,500 bond, Lincolnton Police Department.
Malik Sha’ron Sturgis, 22, of South Meeting Street, Statesville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation, $65,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Brendan Christopher Pollock, 19, of Oxford Drive, Mooresville, hit-and-run causing injury, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.