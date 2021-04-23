Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 15-21

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 15-21. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 15

Shelia Ann Passmore, 69, of Smyrna Lane, Mooresville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Randoll Gerardo Berumen, 30, of Los Angeles, California, two counts of failure to appear, $65,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

April 16

Ashley William Perkins, 42, of Shearers Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $85,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Matthew Trey Honeycutt, 33, of Crossrail Road, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.