Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 1-7

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 1-7. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 1
Cheryl Fires West, 29, of Barriere Circle, Statesville, failure to appear, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tavisa Dsha Morgan, 25, of Stanley, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule IV, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jake Elijah Jones, 27, of Prattville, Alabama, interfering with electronic monitoring device and fugitive from justice, $120,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Martevis Jashawn Simpson, 26, of Newbern Avenue, Statesville, three counts of probation violation and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and accessory after the fact to a felony, $1 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Paul Merritt, 40, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, attempt and conspiracy: penalties and possession of methamphetamine, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Hunter Wingate, 18, of Hound Lane, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI and sell or deliver Schedule IV, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 2
Joseph Daniel Wells, 38, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule II and possession of heroin, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Corbin Labron Brandon, 28, of Winston Avenue, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chad Everette McCall, 48, of Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, two counts of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and one count each of second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, break/enter to terrorize/injure and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $195,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Allen McElveen, 42, of Sorrel Lane, Troutman, breaking and/or entering, $3,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Steven Allen Goins Jr., 40, of Original Drive, Statesville, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count each of kidnapping, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into occupied property, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Keri Alise Harwell, 30, of Original Drive, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bobby Darnell Campbell, 43, of Pearl Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Tyler Melton, 23, of Mebane Street, Mooresville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Chad Allen Gale, 48, of Chesapeake, Virginia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail and one count each of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ivory Della Blackwell, 55, of Wood Street, Statesville, three counts of larceny, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Austin Michael Hutcherson, 26, of Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Ida Marie Redmon, 34, of Bruce Farm Road, Statesville, DWI, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Carl Michael Parsons, 26, of Moravian Falls, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 3
David William Farr, 35, of Concord, possession of Schedule II, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Montreal Nichols Jr., 34, of Mt. Bethel Road, Harmony, common law robbery, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Dean Liberatore, 22, of Pompano Beach, Florida, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fugitive from justice, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Devin Alexander Williams, 27, of West Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, possession of Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joann Fesperman Weber, 61, of Wheatland Lane, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 4
Arnie Lee Torrence, 64, of East Greenbriar Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 5
Andie Linnea Cornell, 30, of Wexford Way, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joseph Fred Ireland, 37, of Brown Rabbit Lane, Union Grove, possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Michael Miller, 28, of Woodbridge, Virginia, possession of Schedule I, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Edward Olajuwon Long, 26, of Hickory, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
William Troy Martin, 32, of Shearers Road, Mooresville, discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $95,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Lee McManus, 34, of Wal Hollow Lane, Mooresville, failure to appear, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Candice Danielle Rogers, 32, of Shearers Road, Mooresville, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, manufacture MPDV and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Christopher Hammond, 28, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tatum Elizabeth Peebles, 22, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Katherine Marie Hulin, 19, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rebecca Christina Finley, 36, of Clinton, South Carolina, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Donte Maurice Howard, 29, of West McNeely Avenue, Mooresville, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Daniel Zinn, 44, of Davidson, DWI, no bond listed, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Richard Earl Russell Jr., 51, of Hagler Road, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April 6
Katherine Elizabeth Janvrin, 30, of Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rebekah Alexandra Vaszily, 29, of Concord, possession of Schedule II and failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Cameron Lakie Wheeler, 24, of 11th Street, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dustin Allen Davis, 41, of Holly Hill, four counts of larceny and one count each of parole violation and failure to appear, no bond on the parole violation and $45,000 on the remaining charges, Mooresville Police Department.
Briana Rachelle Deshields, 27, of Buffalo, New York, two counts of trafficking MDMA and one count each of manufacture MDPV, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Edward Zeletski, 42, of Spruce Street, Mooresville, two counts of larceny of a firearm and one count of obtaining property by false pretense, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jordan Blake Moore, 26, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, sell or deliver Schedule III and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 7
Jamie Lee Maros, 29, of Kannapolis, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandi Leighann Harmon, 34, of Kannapolis, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Elijah Boyce, 28, of Rejoice Lane, Statesville, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property and conspiracy, $550,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Swailon Jakeon Quantrez Tucker, 22, of 11th Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Shawn Duncan, 50, of Massey Deal Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheena Le Annette Chambers, 35, of Clayton, conspiracy, $150,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Thomas Fredrick Castro, 54, of Linwood Road, Mooresville, financial transaction card takes/obtains and financial transaction card fraud, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joel Thomas Ford, 52, of Jonesville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Yadkin County law enforcement.
Joey Lynn Wilhelm, 50, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, two counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering and one count each of conspiracy to break and enter a building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Justin Bowles, 41, of Fifth Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.