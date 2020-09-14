Iredell County COVID-19 cases increase by 35, hopitalizations down to 13

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 35 since Friday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 2,821 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 185,781 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 3,495 since last Friday’s update.

There have been 3,060 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 895. The total number of completed tests is 2,634,819.

In Iredell, 13 are currently hospitalized, and 2,447 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 328 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,069 cases.