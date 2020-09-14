Iredell County COVID-19 cases increase by 35, hopitalizations down to 13

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 35 since Friday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 2,821 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 185,781 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 3,495 since last Friday’s update.
There have been 3,060 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 895. The total number of completed tests is 2,634,819.
In Iredell, 13 are currently hospitalized, and 2,447 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 328 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,069 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,164 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 588.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,931 cases with 334 deaths, Rowan has 3,054 cases with 79 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,604 cases with 58 deaths, Catawba has 2,842 cases with 48 deaths, Wilkes has 1,117 cases with 28 deaths and Yadkin has 687 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,360 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 519 with six deaths and Alexander has 473 cases with three deaths.
