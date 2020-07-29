Iredell County cornoavirus cases increase by 33; statewide numbers grow by 1,763

The Iredell County Health Department is reporting an increase of 33 coronavirus cases in Tuesday afternoon.
The number of cases Wednesday was 1,635, up from 1,602 in the Tuesday update.
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 16 hospitalized. Some 1,179 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 422 are isolated at home.
The cases are evenly split at 50% for males and females.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 12% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 639 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 648 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 348.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Statewide the number of cases as of early Wednesday afternoon was 117,850, an increase of 1,763 from Tuesday.
There have been 1.865 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,691,434 tests completed and 1,291 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 19.924 cases with 192 deaths, Rowan has 1,913 cases with 46 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,248 cases with 41 deaths, Catawba has 1,801 cases with 22 deaths, Wilkes has 713 cases with nine deaths, Yadkin has 461 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 692 cases and two deaths, Davie has 326 with three deaths and Alexander has 258 cases with two deaths.
