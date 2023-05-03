The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved $120 million toward the future Weathers Creek High School in the county’s southern end but denied Iredell-Statesville Schools’ request for $200 million to pay for the new high school.

The move allows I-SS to move forward to have bids submitted for the project.

Of the approved $120 million budget for the school, most of that comes from the $80 million bond approved by the public in 2020 for the project.

Several members of the board took their comment time to criticize I-SS for how it has gone about asking the county for funding for the school and said the school board has not been honest with the public about the situation. It was pointed out that there had been more than 1,000 days from when the $80 million bond was approved by the public and the school board’s formal ask for funding from the county two weeks ago.

“It took 1,041 days for Iredell-Statesville Schools to ask for $200 million of taxpayer money. We haven’t given you an answer in 14 days. How inconsiderate of us to be concerned with the impact of citizens and the taxpayers of this county, as well as the impact of the county budget for this year and many years to come,” Commissioner Brad Stroud Sr. said.

Bert Connolly said the wait cost taxpayers millions due to changing interest rates.

“I will not play your games when it comes to the people,” Connolly said.

The debate for the commissioners wasn’t for the need for the new school, but they did take issue with the cost.

“We know the high school is needed,” Gene Houpe said and explained he understood there were more factors to the changing costs than just the time that had passed. “I know the schools didn’t cause the cost of building materials to go up, but there’s no reason to throw daggers and misinformation out there at us and accused us of having illegal, improper, and unethical meetings, because any meetings we’ve ever had and taken part of were taskforce meetings that were legal and appropriate.

“We all have to move forward and do what’s best for the citizens.”

As far as the details of the funding, County Manager Beth Mull said the county could borrow $40 million for the project and pay for the debt service with property tax revenues created with the recent tax evaluation that saw a roughly 40% increase in tax value in Iredell County.

The board remained adamant they would not raise taxes to cover the cost of this or other projects and if anything, would consider lowering the rate. Mull suggested the county could lower the current tax rate from 53.75 cents per $100 valuation to 50 cents per $100 valuation.