Iredell County Commissioners take a look at short-term rentals

No need to keep quiet at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting as the Iredell County Public Library Employees received the Medium Staff Development of the Year Award from the North Carolina Public Library Directors’ Association in December 2022.

The library received the award for programming guidelines last year, which was done to encourage staff to think critically about library program ideas, intended audience and their outcomes for events and public relations.

“It’s a real honor for our staff, especially because they work very hard to provide great services for the community, so I really appreciate the fact Jenny (Levins) is being acknowledged for all her hard work implementing our new guidelines,” Library Director Juli Moore said.

County tackles concerns with short-term rentals

It was recently brought to the county commissioners’ attention the continued frustrations residents had concerning vacation rental properties along Lake Norman, as well as other parts of the county.

Deputy County Manager Susan Robertson said that while the county can’t track the number of these short-term rentals, it was 75 properties over the last few years that received complaints. Robertson said she believed it should be the county’s goal — in the words of former commissioner Tommy Bowles — that “We need to try to satisfy the offended without offending the satisfied.”

She said that noise was one of the most common complaints from nearby residents.

Robertson said calls are received by a number of departments concerning the legal, business and environmental concerns that come from those properties as the property isn’t the owner’s primary residence. Whether it is noise complaints or questions if it’s really a residence and not just a business, she said the county has worked to stay abreast on the issue.

Commissioner Gene Houpe asked what could be done without changes to county regulations or without asking the state legislature to consider changing.

“I’m looking for a remedy that is legal for us to do, and try, but I was curious to what other people have tried, but failed,” Houpe said. “But to your point, we’re going to need some type of legislative changes potentially for us to strengthen our local ordinances and policies, right?”

It was noted that the state of North Carolina is considered one of the friendliest when it comes to regulations concerning short-term rental properties. The state doesn’t allow the county to have a registration or permitting system on the properties.

“We do continue to look at what we can do to make a difference,” Robertson said. “What we are really trying to regulate is the party houses.”

Government center entrance

The board of commissioners approved a contract for the Government Center New Entrance Project (GC5E) for design, bidding and construction administration services from Fuller Architectural for $100,500.

It passed with a 4-1 vote.

The new entrance will be more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and built to be a more prominent entrance to the building.

Public hearings

Rezone: Lourdes Aleman asked for the 4.07-acre properties along the Salisbury Highway to be rezoned. The two parcels would go from Residential Agricultural (RA) to General Business (GB).

No one spoke at the public hearing and the motion was approved 5-0.

Project Weave: Public hearing to consider an economic development incentive for Project Weave that could be up to $77,905 over a five-year period, and is based on a $5 million investment. The source of funding will be the general revenues of Iredell County and in accordance with the Iredell County Industrial Incentive Policy.

No one spoke at the public hearing and the motion was approved 5-0.

Consent agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Emergency Management: Brian Weatherman of Dominion Energy was appointed as the 2023 chairman of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC).

Animal Services: The commission voted to accept the amended Animal Control Ordinance that was debated last year in a public hearing. Changes were made to dangerous dog ordinances, as well as community cat caregiver ordinances, the Trap-Neuter-Return Program, and what constitutes shelter, among others.

Library: Accepted Non-Recurring State Aid to Public Libraries in the amount of $8,192. Working with Iredell County IT, the library will use the additional funds to purchase storage for digitized local history materials.

ICATS: Approved budget amendment to repay N.C. Department of Transportation for 5311 and 5307 CARES to fund and to rebill for new expenditures, totaling $483,688. Director Bradley Johnson said it was needed to fix noncompliance issues with CARES funds. He said ICATS can then bill them properly and should be able to receive those funds back.

Planning & Development: Public hearing is set for Jan. 17 in regard to a request by Tony D’Alessandro to release zoning and subdivision jurisdiction to the Town of Mooresville. According to the county, D’Alessandro with Dala Casa Properties LLC has requested the release of the zoning and subdivision jurisdiction of 11.8 acres to the Town of Mooresville. The proposed use of the property is to combine it with the surrounding property already in the town’s Jurisdiction for a storage facility

The city denied a request for a public hearing to be set for Jan. 17 in regard to a request by Dorothy Collins to release zoning and subdivision jurisdiction to the Town of Troutman. According to the county, Collins has requested the release of the zoning and subdivision jurisdiction of 28.31 acres to the Town of Troutman. The proposed use of the property is a residential development.

Finally from P&D received approval to apply for the N.C. Department of Transportation Trail Feasibility Study for the Iredell Mecklenburg Trail (3 Corners Trail) and adoption resolution of support.

The county said in 2021, NCDOT was allocated $2 million in one-time funding from the N.C. General Assembly to establish a feasibility study program for paved trails. The purpose of the grant program is to improve bicycle and pedestrian projects accessing state and federal funding, resulting in the successful implementation of projects. The estimated cost of a feasibility study is $60,000-$120,000.

Finance Department: Approved a loan program for fire departments and rescue squads to meet cash-flow needs. The county had appropriated $3 million in ARPA funds to assist fire departments and rescue squads with cash-flow needs. These are 0% interest loans and repayment will be deducted from the next fiscal year allocations.

The Finance Department also was approved to purchase walking floor trailers for the Solid Waste Department from CRTS at the cost of $824,257. Bids were received from three vendors; Pinnacle Trailer Sales, Inc., CRTS, Inc., and Phoenix Contracting, LLC. The bid amounts from the three vendors for each trailer were $115,600 (after deducting federal excise tax), $117,751, and $148,895, respectively.

Another request from the department was to approve of real estate agency listing agreement renewal. The board had previously authorized staff in March 2021 to engage a real estate brokerage firm, Allen Tate Realtors, to list the surplus real property at 204 Bluefield Road, Mooresville, which expired at the end of 2022. The realtor requested a six-month extension.

The department’s final request was for consideration of an offer to purchase that property. The county received an offer to purchase the property on Dec. 27, 2022, in the amount of $750,000. The buyer has included in its offer the required 5% bid deposit of $37,500. The staff will begin the upset bid process.

Administration: A request was to amend the Jennings Park Project Ordinance and Edifice as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) for preconstruction services for the Jennings Park Project.

Edifice was selected to work with Stewart Engineering on the Jennings Park Project. The board approved County Manager Beth Mull to sign a contract with Edifice for preconstruction services for $111,020.