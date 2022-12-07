Iredell County Commissioners meet for first time with Neader as chair

There was a new face swinging the gavel to open the first meeting of the new Iredell County Board of Commissioners. The new chair, Melissa Neader, took over as Bert Connolly joined Scottie Brown, Gene Houpe and Brad Stroud Sr. after the November election winners were sworn in on Monday. Stroud had joined the board earlier than Connolly as he was selected to fill the late Marvin Norman's seat.

While the people and titles might have changed, it was down to business as rezoning, budgeting and other matters were on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting at the Iredell County Government Center.

Public hearing, zoning

A public hearing was held on the matter to rezone approximately 11.97 acres along McCrary Road for a proposed self-storage warehouse facility. The request came from Brian Lloyd, owner of Lloydco, LLC., so that he could turn the wooded areas as a self-storage business.

With that done, another request from Brian Lloyd, with Lloydco, LLC to utilize the High-Density Option to allow the development of garage units on property owned by Alice B. Stillwell and render a decision concerning the request for the utilization of the High-Density Option. This was contingent on the rezoning request being approved.

The applicant would like to develop the property with up to 49.5% impervious surfaces. The applicant is proposing a wet detention pond on the property that is designed for 85% average annual removal of total suspended solids. The property is currently vacant. The applicant is proposing to develop the property with garage units.

Pre-meeting agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Sheriff's office: The board approved a request from the sheriff's office for approval of a budget amendment to purchase weapon vaults that will be placed at Iredell-Statesville schools and serviced by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at the cost of $110,000.

Its request for $300,232 of commissary profit funds to purchase ballistic rifle vests and ballistic helmets was also approved.

Sheriff Darren Campbell's office was approved to accept and allocate $1 million to purchase a mobile command vehicle; the funding was approved in NC House Bill 103 FY 22-23.

Finally, it also was approved to donate surplus equipment to Union and New Hanover counties.

Old courthouse: A contract was approved with F. L. Blum for the Government Center Exterior Renovation (GC4E) project for a total contract amount of $1,970,300. The total project budget is $2,088,520.00 which includes a 6% contingency.

According to the county, it began the process to restore and renovate the 1899 Iredell County Historical Courthouse, with one of the biggest issues being water intrusion, including the roof basement windows and walls of the building. Since then, the roof and basement areas have been completely restored and waterproofed which leaves the exterior brick and windows renovation to complete the waterproofing project.

ICATS: A proposal from Fuller Architectural for ICATS Project NEPA/SD design for at the cost of $237,830.

Administration: Approved a two-year contract with County Attorney Lisa Valdez for a monthly retainer of $1,400.

The following item was not approved and the board said it will discuss it and other stadium upgrades in the county more at upcoming meetings.

North Iredell High School: Iredell-Statesville Schools will have to wait to find out if a request to utilize lottery funds for athletic stadium upgrades at North Iredell High School will be approved.

It had requested $2 million from the NC Education Lottery funds to make needed upgrades to the athletic stadium at North Iredell High School. Previously, the I-SS Board of Education approved a resolution to complete the needed safety upgrades to the athletic stadium. The estimated cost of the project is $3.7 million and includes the replacement of the track, adding synthetic turf, and updating stadium lighting including appropriately rated lighting poles. Approximately $1.7 million will be used from current capital funding along with the requested lottery funds to complete this project.