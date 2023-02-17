Property values are up, but a property tax reappraisal has some Iredell County residents worried about how they’ll pay those increased taxes.

That’s the tension that the Iredell County Board of Commissioners grappled with as they met for their winter retreat at the Iredell County Agriculture Center on Friday.

“We have growing pains, I guess you would say. We continue to have investments in schools, 26 county departments, 19 volunteer fire departments, and three rescue stations we help, they are all in need of more revenue,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said. “What we’re trying to do, is once we get all our final numbers in with the revaluation, is get a better picture of what we can do because there are a lot of things a growing county needs to do.”

Houpe noted that the state and county make it ripe for economic development, and with that, there is increased value as well as the challenge of covering the growing number of residents’ needs while keeping the tax rate low. He said the board needs to make sure they communicate that to residents.

“The bottom line is, once we get all the numbers we’re going to have to sit down with a pencil and eraser and make tough decisions,” Houpe said. “We can’t do all we need to do. There are lots of needs and a limited budget.”

County Manager Beth Mull noted that while not final, the estimated 42% increase in tax value still falls in line with other counties that are reappraising tax values in 2023.

Dealing with those economic forces that they can’t control, both good and bad, is a balancing act for the county as it also looks to tackle several capital improvements and projects.

There were positive notes during Finance Director Deb Cheeks’ presentation, including national GDP growth and a drop in the unemployment rate as personal income is up, but the effects of four-decade-high inflation and federal interest rate hikes in an attempt to control it have combined to create an economic situation that has some residents on edge.

As the reappraisal looks to raise property tax value by potentially 42% but the housing market is slowing, Commissioner Scottie Brown noted that was part of the reason for concern for those figuring out how much more in taxes they will pay.

Bill Furches, the county’s tax collector and administrator, said that residents should call if they have questions as some of this sticker shock they get from seeing their new tax values can be better addressed. He noted that there have already been more than 900 appeals from residents so far.

The county also addressed its fund balance, which holds more than $90 million, but that there was a reason why that amount was well above the 8% required by state law.

Mull noted that despite the healthy fund balance, there are restrictions on how some of those funds can be used. She said that the county’s approach to pay as it goes as opposed to using debt means it will save up money at times instead of immediately spending it on projects.

“We’re in save mode because we have a lot of capital needs right now,” Mull said. “We get hit for that fund balance, but we’re in save mode right now.”

With a number of capital projects coming up on the county’s horizon, that balance will be used.