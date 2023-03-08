It was quick and efficient on Tuesday night as the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met and approved several items related to first responders and health, including a mobile health unit for the health department.

As part of its administrative agenda, the board approved waiving the competitive bidding process and purchasing a mobile health unit from Matthews Specialty Vehicles and approved the budget amendment to transfer $799,262 of COVID-19 grant funding to purchase the unit and appropriate $130,628 of Medicaid maximization funding to purchase all equipment and pay for title, tag, insurance, storage and fuel for May and June of 2024.

Director Jane Hinson said the mobile unit can be used to target specific populations in disadvantaged areas, as well as be on site in the case of a medical emergency.

“The Mobile Health Unit will allow us to take services and education to typically underserved populations. We anticipate initially offering immunizations, dental care, well-child screenings and sexually transmitted disease screenings on the Mobile Health Unit, but look forward to expanding our service offerings in the future based on identified community needs,” Hinson said Wednesday.

Administrative agenda

The following issues were also considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-agenda meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department: Approved of application for the Small Loan Program in the amount of $30,000 to purchase equipment for a new engine it expects to receive in July.

Stony Point VFD’s monthly allocation will be reduced by $1,666.67 for 18 months to repay the zero-interest loan. The funds come from $3 million the board of commissioners set aside in 2022 for a small loan program for items such as this.

Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department: Approved of application for the Small Loan Program in the amount of $127,000 to complete the purchase of 2023 Pierce Enforcer Fire Engine. Cool Springs VFD was allocated $750,000 for the replacement of a fire engine with a total cost of $877,000.

Cool Springs VFD’s monthly allocation will be reduced by $7,055.55 for 18 months to repay the zero-interest loan.

Emergency Communications: The county looks to implement the VIPER Simulcast Radio System for Iredell County. The board approved a contract with Motorola and amended the American Rescue Plan Act Grant Ordinance to include $10,292,431 for the Motorola contract, 5% contingency, and $493,000 for Mission Critical Partners to consult as previously approved. In total, the cost is $9,998,431 plus the requested options of $294,000. The total Motorola contract price with all options is $10,292,431.

Nick Falgiatore, the engineering group lead with MCP, said the system would integrate with nearby county and state-level VIPER systems. Completion time is expected to be 18-24 months.

Finance Department: Accepted a donation of $100,000 for playground equipment at Stumpy Creek from Make An Impact Foundation, Inc.. The Brody Thompson Memorial Playground was put into service on Dec. 31.

Administration: Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of opioid settlements and approving the supplemental agreement for additional funds between the state of North Carolina and local governments. N.C. Department of Justice announced five new opioid settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Allergan and Teva, which resulted in an additional $600 million to North Carolina state and local governments. This is in addition to the first round of settlements which resulted in $750 million being distributed to North Carolina state and local governments, with 85% going to local governments.