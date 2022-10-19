Iredell County Commissioners approve changes to animal services ordinances

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners moved forward with changes to ordinances involving animals on Tuesday night.

Changes made were to define what constitutes adequate shelter, which includes dry bedding for the animals. Areas underneath outside steps, decks and stoops, inside vehicles, underneath vehicles, buildings without proper ventilation, and metal barrels won’t constitute adequate shelter.

Another was to define rules on how animals are tethered, limiting it to 30 minutes if the animal doesn’t have access to adequate shelter.

How the county handles dogs considered dangerous was clarified, as a dog given the potentially dangerous dog label after an incident can have the label removed if it does not have any reported violations for 36 consecutive months. The owner would have to submit an appeal to animal services to have the label removed.

Another was to define the county’s Trap-Neuter-Return Program for community cats in an effort to limit their populations from growing and protect the public from strays if the cat isn’t being cared for by a community caretaker.

While the changes were passed without debate from the commissioners, it wasn’t without controversy from the public.

Amy Marie Miller asked for more details and rules to be defined and vetted before passing it. She said that she felt that animal services and the board of commissioners didn’t have enough time to fully do that, even though she said she supported the efforts of Director Kristian Hernandez of Iredell County Animal Services.

She said while rescue groups might have been aware of these proposed changes, the public as a whole might not be. She asked for a task force or a committee to be formed for that reason and asked to vote down the changes.

Michael Ochs also expressed concern, saying that animal services hadn’t addressed a dog that he felt wasn’t being controlled by its owner. He said he felt the new requirements were a “housing code for dogs.”

Fredericka Savage spoke in support of the Trap-Neuter-Return Program, saying that a program for community cats was needed to control the cat population.

Scott Ebright said he had to call animal services more than a half-dozen times and claimed a dog fighting ring was going on near his home. He said animal services had come out to address a dog that was continually tethered, but days later heard what they believe was the same dog but now from further away. He questioned if there was enough of a budget for animal services to address issues outlined in the proposed changes.

Commissioner Scott Brown praised Miller for contacting him previously with her concerns and agreed that improving communications on this issue was needed. Board members Gene Houpe and Melissa Neader echoed Brown’s comments.

Chairman James Mallory said he was open to feedback and changes going forward, but felt the county needed to go forward with the changes.

Other agenda items

Planning and development: An amendment was proposed to the Iredell County Land Development Code regarding subdivision standards. Matthew Todd, planning director, said the changes were being considered to help match state statutes and codes, as well as to manage cases where a family property with multiples homes on it is split into individual units. The other concern Todd brought forward was changes to the state’s fire code, which dealt with access to the property in cases of emergency. He said the county wanted to make sure it and the state’s ordinances more closely matched.

Tax Assessor: A request from Fran Elliott, tax assessor, to approve a number of measures to go forward with a tax reassessment in 2023.

Schools Facilities Task Force: The Schools Facilities Task Force provided an update to the board on four items it considered priorities going forward. Those included Harmony Elementary School, particularly a wing of the school that second and fourth graders use. Other items include closing ADR Education Center and moving staff, renovations at Statesville High School and career and technical education facilities, and Lake Norman Elementary, as its gym currently also serves as its cafeteria and auditorium.

With that done, the county moved forward with its agenda item where Iredell-Statesville Schools requested to move $4 million from the current expense fund balance into the capital budget, with the ability to move up to $7 million, if needed, in order to help with the completion of several capital projects.

The county approved a motion 4-0 to do that to help close ADR and relocate staff to Facilities and Planning in Troutman and to enclose breezeways at Harmony Elementary.

Health Department: Dinikia Savage, health promotion manager, made a presentation of the 2021 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) and State of the County Health Report (SOTCH) to the board.

Savage noted that community surveys had put infant mortality, particularly the disparity between white and African Americans, minors’ mental health, and chronic disease, as priorities.

In the case of infant mortality, it had declined since 2018 in general, with 12.7 deaths per 1,000 among Black residents in 2020, and 4.8 among white residents. Savage said the difference was attributed to a lack of prenatal care as well as smoking and substance abuse.

Self-harm visits had risen from 2018 to 2020 according to the data prepared by the state, with the top causes of suicide in teens attributed to firearms and hanging.

The health department said it is working to make progress in those areas as it provided information toolkits to healthcare providers, providing trauma-informed community education to communities and organizations, and similar toolkits to community leaders to address smoking and vaping among residents.

Pre-meeting agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office: Approved addition of a threat assessment detective that would be dedicated to Iredell-Statesville Schools. The addition to the budget would be $41,295 to cover salary and benefits for the position, according to the sheriff’s request, but Iredell-Statesville Schools would be paying the cost through the School Resource Officer program.

Campbell said online threats had increased roughly 120% over the last year, increasing the need for a dedicated law enforcement officer while their current threat assessment detective will still assist.

The ICSO also approved an addition of a full-time deputy position at Mitchell Community College Statesville Campus. The position will be funded by the school for $133,252.

The sheriff’s office was approved to apply for two grants, one being the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program funds on behalf of the city of Statesville and the Statesville Police Department. The second being Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant to cover the cost of an ATV, covering up to $50,000.

Iredell County Library: Approved to accept a grant from the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management in the amount of $100,000 for a mobile library and approval to submit a letter of intent (LOI) and apply for a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant through the State Library of North Carolina in the amount of $100,000.

Tax Administration: Approved the release of $27,323.02 of funds from the month of September, as well as refunds of -$78.85 in North Carolina Vehicle Tax funds.

Planning and Development: A public hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., concerning a text amendment to the Land Development Code regarding fill in floodplain.

The department also teamed with the Iredell County Parks and Recreation in asking approval to apply to the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) for a grant for a trail connection in southern Iredell along with a letter of commitment.

According to the county, this proposed trail connection is approximately 2.3 miles and would connect Abersham Park in Mecklenburg County and the Dye Creek Greenway in Mooresville off of Johnson Dairy Road.

The grant was applied for last year but wasn’t received. The grant does require a 20% match, which would cost Iredell County $500,000. The total estimated cost of this trail is $4,646,690.50. The matches from other municipalities would be $250,000 for Mooresville, $250,000 for Mecklenburg County.

Administration: Applied and approved for an easement to the town of Mooresville as part of the county’s Government Center South (GCS) property.

Presentation of special recognitions and awards

The regular 7 p.m. meeting began with Marine Corps ROTC cadet Thomas Sapp and Boy Scout Troop 363 helping lead the meeting in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sapp also took part in the county declaring Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week. According to the county, it is meant to encourage the county’s citizens to participate in drug prevention education activities, not only during Red Ribbon Week but all year long, making a visible statement that we are strongly committed to a drug-free Iredell County.