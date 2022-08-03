Iredell County collected $151.3 million in taxes in 2021

Iredell County collected more than $151.35 million in taxes in 2021 with $747,919.72 remaining in outstanding taxes according to Bill Furches, the county’s tax collector.

Those numbers were announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. Furches noted that was up 3.7% from 2022 and was slightly ahead of budgeted tax collections by almost $3.93 million. He noted that collections were 99.51% of property taxes assessed.

Chairman James Mallory praised Furches and his staff for their work in the high collection rate that Mallory said allows the commissioners to budget with confidence.

“The citizens of this county taking their civic responsibilities seriously, if not cheerfully, understandably, stroking those checks on a monthly or an annual basis, feeling that they’re getting a good return on their investment, for the services provided by our staff throughout the county,” Mallory said.

The following items were discussed and approved with a consent vote during the pre-meeting, which then were approved in one vote during the regular meeting:

Mooresville Graded School District: Approved the conveyance of a deed for highway right of way to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for N.C. 150/N.C. 152 road widening project.

According to the county, in 2003 Iredell County issued debt for the district to build East Mooresville Middle School at Oakridge Farm Highway and Wiggins Road. The original 2003 debt was refunded in 2013, and the final payment is in October 2023. Until the debt is retired, Iredell County is the owner of the property. The Transportation Department has scheduled a road project for the intersection, and through negotiations with the district, will pay $80,000 for the property.

Iredell County Library: Request from the library for approval of a budget amendment to accept nonrecurring state aid to public libraries in the amount of $89,113.

The funds are separate from the normal recurring state aid to public libraries and come from the U.S. Treasury Office as part of Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. They will be distributed through the N.C. Pandemic Recovery.

Director Juli Moore said the funds are generally for materials, salaries, equipment and operating costs.

2030 Horizon Plan: Commissioners approved the creation of a steering committee for the update to the 2030 Horizon Plan. According to the county, a 10-member committee will be established with appointments to be made at the Aug. 16 meeting. Three Planning Board members have agreed to serve, plus there will be one member each from the Farmland Preservation Board and the Economic Development Corp. This will leave five vacancies. This project is expected to take about 18 months, and the group will be meeting monthly throughout the process.

Planning and development: Commissioners approved a grant of $175,000 from the Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool Program of the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency for the rehabilitation of eligible units. The process began in 2018, with the knowledge that funds could be available in the future. According to the county, the loan pool funds are targeted at owner-occupied units, occupied by households with elderly and/or disabled full-time household members or owner-occupied units with lead hazards and a child 6 years old or younger. Household incomes must be below 80% of the area median income.