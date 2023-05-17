While the number of child deaths has decreased in Iredell County, the Iredell County Child Fatality Prevention Team’s annual report highlighted the increase in the number of child-related death issues in the county and state, including suicide and firearm deaths.

Chair Amanda Treadway presented the report to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. While the number of cases reviewed has dropped steadily since 2016, 20 deaths were recorded in 2020 and 18 in 2021.

Brad Stroud Sr. commented after her presentation that the issue is one that affects everyone in the community.

“People realize it touches every socio-economic group. You can think a child is from a blessed family, blessed more than most, and those issues are still there,” Stroud said.

In 2020, the majority of deaths came from children with birth defects or prenatal conditions, but as many were killed by suicide as illness, drowning, and motor vehicle deaths. The causes of death in 2021 were more evenly divided, but seven of the 18 deaths were listed as all other causes at this time.

According to the ICCFPT annual report, North Carolina is one of only two states that does not participate in the National Child Fatality Review Case Reporting System, which can provide aggregated data by county.

In North Carolina, suicides in 10- to 17-year-olds have seen increases as the cause of death, with the bigger increase coming in older teens.

The state also has a higher homicide rate among children than the national average, while 2020 marked the first year when firearms deaths overtook motor vehicle-related injury as a cause of death.

Some of the recommended changes by the CFPT include support for a standardized means of exchanging records between public agencies working to investigate abuse or neglect while a child is receiving services, support for caseworkers, bolstering safe sleep practices, and increasing public education on firearm safety.

CFPT said in 2022 it partnered with the Statesville Housing Authority to distribute 1,225 pieces of Safe Sleep Educational materials in both English and Spanish during their Toys for Tots drive, hosted Susan Tolle from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, educating the group on pediatric and general suicide prevention efforts in the county. The organization also worked with Safe Kids Iredell County to distribute more than 700 smoke detectors to local fire departments for distribution and installation in their communities.

This year, the organization looks to repurpose existing resources to collaborate with the newly formed Iredell County Firearm Safety Coalition, working to increase access to safe firearm storage. The organization also looks to collaborate with local schools for its suicide prevention education efforts.

Regular agenda

Iredell County EMS: Participated in the 2023 State Paramedic Competition and won at their regional competition to move on to compete at the state level on April 30. Iredell EMS was represented by Field Training Officer Brandy Mitchell and Paramedic Austin Huntington.

Human Resources: Approved revision to the Iredell County Personnel Ordinance to provide improved salary increases for employees who are promoted (currently gives a standard 9% increase) and reclassifications (currently gives a standard 5% increase). When promoted or reclassified, the change will increase an employee’s salary at least by 9%, or the minimum rate of the pay range assigned to the class to which he or she is promoted, or the employee’s salary shall be increased on a sliding scale based on years of service.

Administrative agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-agenda meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Emergency Medical Services: Proclaimed May 21-27, 2023 as Emergency Medical Services Week.

Finance: Public hearing on June 6 at 6 p.m. to consider the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget.